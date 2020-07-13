Ferrari explodes with Charles Locklear, Sebastian Vettel and Styrian GB
By Emet / July 13, 2020
After the first lap collision between Charles Locklear And Sebastian VettelBoth drivers had to withdraw from the race because of the damage to their car.

Although Leclerc’s magical leadership at the end of last week during the Austrian Grand Prix won the Italian team second, the withdrawal on Sunday made it more difficult to start the season.

After her cars struggled for speed while qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari rushed quickly Upgrades For its cars, which were originally scheduled for July 19, in the hope of improving their chances.

But after seeing his cars struggle for speed on the second weekend in a row, Ferrari manager Mattia Pinotto says the team must “change this situation.”

“It is a really disappointing day.” He said After qualifying for the Styrian GP. “We have to accept that the stopwatch never lies. In two qualifying sessions, albeit in different circumstances, we were not able to compete, not only against those who were our closest competitors during the past few years, but also against others who were until yesterday Behind us in general. “

“We worked hard to provide updates for the car earlier than planned, but they did not show its value on the right track.”

“Excuses are not enough.”

In the pouring rain during the playoffs, while Lewis Hamilton brilliantly led to the center of the pole – which turned him into nearly 14 seconds win over In Sunday’s Grand Prix – Ferrari drivers struggle.
Despite the changes made to the SF1000 – which Vettel said were like “Different car” – Vettel and Clearer finished tenth and eleventh in a row, which means that Ferrari had no one in the top six on the starting grid for the second week in a row.

The accident between Vettel and Leclerc occurred in the third round of the opening lap, as Leclerc tried to bypass his teammate at home, just for the German to narrow the gap and make the connection.

Vettel’s rear spoiler was barely threaded, and Leclerc’s front spoiler and floor were severely damaged, meaning that both cars were swinging to potholes.

But after being badly damaged, Vettel was forced to retire right away, with Leclerc only being able to complete three more laps before retiring as well. Locklear apologized to Vettel after the race.

“It is clear that excuses are not enough at times like this,” He said Locklear. “I am disappointed in myself. I did a very bad job today. The team was disappointed.”

“I can only be sorry, although I know it is not enough. I hope to learn from this and get back stronger for the coming races.”

It is the second time that the two have clashed on the track, with the pair retiring after only six laps to follow collision At the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2019. After that collision, both drivers apologized.

The 2020 season continues next weekend with the Hungarian GP.

