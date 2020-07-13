Ferrari explodes with Charles Locklear, Sebastian Vettel and Styrian GB

Although Leclerc’s magical leadership at the end of last week during the Austrian Grand Prix won the Italian team second, the withdrawal on Sunday made it more difficult to start the season.
But after seeing his cars struggle for speed on the second weekend in a row, Ferrari manager Mattia Pinotto says the team must “change this situation.”
“We worked hard to provide updates for the car earlier than planned, but they did not show its value on the right track.”
“Excuses are not enough.”
The accident between Vettel and Leclerc occurred in the third round of the opening lap, as Leclerc tried to bypass his teammate at home, just for the German to narrow the gap and make the connection.
Vettel’s rear spoiler was barely threaded, and Leclerc’s front spoiler and floor were severely damaged, meaning that both cars were swinging to potholes.
But after being badly damaged, Vettel was forced to retire right away, with Leclerc only being able to complete three more laps before retiring as well. Locklear apologized to Vettel after the race.
“I can only be sorry, although I know it is not enough. I hope to learn from this and get back stronger for the coming races.”
The 2020 season continues next weekend with the Hungarian GP.
You may also like
The Manchester City Champions League arbitration ban was canceled by the Sports Arbitration Court
Philadelphia Eagles punishes de San Jackson for an anti-Semitic statement
The Washington Redskins NFL team will announce the change of their team title on Monday
Zaha, the English Premier League star, is being subjected to racial abuse on social media
Lewis Hamilton sails to win the Great Styria while Ferrari is struggling again