Ferrari explodes with Charles Locklear, Sebastian Vettel and Styrian GB

After the first lap collision between Charles Locklear And Sebastian Vettel Both drivers had to withdraw from the race because of the damage to their car.

Although Leclerc’s magical leadership at the end of last week during the Austrian Grand Prix won the Italian team second, the withdrawal on Sunday made it more difficult to start the season.

After her cars struggled for speed while qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari rushed quickly Upgrades For its cars, which were originally scheduled for July 19, in the hope of improving their chances.

But after seeing his cars struggle for speed on the second weekend in a row, Ferrari manager Mattia Pinotto says the team must “change this situation.”