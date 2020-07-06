Ferrari offers auto upgrades to the Styrian Grand Prix

Ferrari finished 2.700 seconds behind Mercedes Valtteri Bottas in Austria

Ferrari is making some improvements planned for its car after a disappointing display at the inaugural Austrian Grand Prix of the season.

The main driver was Charles Locklear The runner-up on Sunday, But the car was the second in the pace in the seventh qualifiers.

In this week’s Styrian Grand Prix, Ferrari will present some parts that were planned for the next race in Hungary.

“We must respond immediately,” said CEO Louis Camilleri.

“We know there’s a lot of work to do. This is definitely not the network situation that a team like Ferrari should be.

“Obviously, we must improve on all fronts. The only solution is to respond.”

The main problem of the car was the lack of speed on the straits, as it was losing 0.7 seconds per roll in front of Mercedes.

Camilleri added: “It is not expected that these new parts will bridge the gap completely compared to the front of the network.

“But advancing in terms of lap time could allow the team to improve rankings and put drivers in better shape so they can showcase their talent.

“Moreover, it comes to verifying that the direction chosen for development is the right direction, precisely because it will be possible to do the real succession in each upgrade.”

Ferrari said before their weekend race Find out a problem With their car as it was running in the pre-season test, which prompted a “major change of direction in terms of development.”

But their lack of speed in Austria was worse than expected – the car was not only second outside Mercedes, but also was almost a second slower than the Ferrari that was on the same track last year, when Locklear was on the pole in place.

Camilleri said in a statement released by the team that he had “every confidence” in the team manager Mattia Pinotto and the rest of the team “to address our faults.”

Locklear was in sixth place for most of the race, but advanced to second place in the closing laps as a result of his retirement in front of him and two daring crosses over Carlos Sainz of McLaren and Sergio Perez of Racing Point.

He later described him as one of the best engines of his career.

Sebastian Vettel, team-mate, finished 10th after a spin while trying an ambitious maneuver to defeat Sainz. This was the latest in a series of mistakes during the two-year races.

The hero was four times struggling throughout the race to handle his car and said he was surprised that he had not woven more times.