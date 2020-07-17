Fights wind and rust, Tiger Woods are `` complacent '' for work

Playing in the first competitive event for the PGA Tour since the Genesis Championship in February, lack of airspace proved to be the least of Woods’ problems.

Despite having to fight these different elements, Woods said he felt “comfortable” after completing his tour.

“I felt good. I was a little rusty but overall I felt it was a good start. It’s been a long time since I played. I went off to a perfect start and felt the tour early. I didn’t do I wouldn’t make anything today. I looked at the sparrows, but I didn’t do Lots ” He said Immediately after that.

“I was very happy with the way I was driving, and my feeling of iron. I hadn’t struck hard enough. Most of my deaths were dying, and they didn’t have enough gravity.”

Different atmosphere

While the reception that he might have usually obtained on the first launch was different, Woods did not allow a lack of atmosphere atmosphere, which moved the first hole.

“The energy wasn’t the same without the fans,” said Woods, who won the championship five times. “It was definitely noticeable, and often different.”

“[But no] I definitely had no energy problem and I have no fans reactions there. I still feel the same enthusiasm, liveliness, and anxiety that started, and that was good. It was a good feeling. I haven’t felt it for a while. “

Woods’ tour was not entirely silent. While his group – along with its main hero Rory McIlroy and Brooks Copka – were walking through the opening opening, some young fans expressed support from above their walls.

A group of children – three of them drawing their faces with tiger stripes – stood on hole 11 in the chairs to see the group. They mutilated a sign that read “Tiger’s house” and chanted “Go tiger!” – Draw a smile and a wave from Woods.

Woods can break Sam 55’s 55-year-old’s record in winning a 82nd PGA Tour if he wins this week.

He will have to catch up with Finau to claim that winning 83 is out of reach. The American finished seven birds on the last 10 holes to close with six under 66.

World number 1 McIlroy tops four shots behind Finau, while US Open champion Gary Woodland is second.