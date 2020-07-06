Find a strange frog among bananas at Llanelli Supermarket

Photo copyright

The frog was called "a lion" after it was found among the bananas at the store in Yanelli





A picturesque strange frog ended in a supermarket in Carmarthenshire after a 5,000-mile journey from South America.

Asda staff at Llanelli discovered amphibians the size of thumbs among the banana groups and contacted RSPCA.

The frog, nicknamed Asda, is believed to have arrived from Colombia, where hundreds of thousands of tons of fruit are produced and sent to the UK every year.

Rescue workers say this is being looked after by pembrokeshire specialists feeding on cockroaches and flies.

RSPCA Cymru was alerted after a member of the Eagle Eye spotted the frog while he was in a fit at Murray Street store on June 29.

Amphibians are able to slow metabolism under various environmental conditions, which are believed to be how the frog escaped from the long journey without food or water to a colder climate.

RSPCA thanked Asda staff for discovering and caring for the frog





Asda has now been moved to Silent World Zoo To You, a center specializing in marine life in Haverfordwest where he will now live in a planted and humid environment.

Silent World employees think it is a banana tree frog.

“I thought I saw everything working for RSPCA – but this banana drama was new to me,” said Jimma Cooper, RSPCA inspector.

“This adventurous frog traveled more than 5,000 miles amid a group of bananas, separated from his native Colombia before he ended up in the Llanelli store.

“It is definitely a long old trip to the weekly store.”

Asda now resides in his new home in a specialized center in Pembrokeshire





Mrs. Cooper thanked the Asda store staff for discovering and caring for the frog so that it could be saved.

Finding frogs among bananas is not a rarity, according to Jenny Spencley, of Silent World.

And she said, “With the fruit not being sprayed or processed, it is not uncommon for a frog or spider to ride a ride.”

“Fortunately, he’s in really good shape, with a tip, very relaxed in the banana peel as we helped him settle into his new, less familiar surroundings.”