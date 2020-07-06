Florida Call Tracking: With Covid-19 cases increasing, Florida health authorities often fail to track communication

Riveras waited for that phone call. And wait. And wait. But the call never came.

“I was shocked,” said Rivera, a nurse who has already recovered from her HIV epidemic.

Despite claims that Florida is tracking each Covid-19 case, a CNN investigation found that Florida’s health authorities, now the first hotspot for the virus in the state, often fail to track communication, which has long been considered a major tool In containing the outbreak.

Florida set a record for most cases of coronavirus in the United States in a single day on Saturday, with a total of 11,458, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and on Sunday, the state exceeded 200,000 Covid-19 cases.

Florida’s call-tracking challenges indicate how difficult it is for states that were severely affected by Covid-19 to conduct adequate communication tracking, a challenge even in the best of circumstances. The virus is present so far in states like Florida to the point that it seems seemingly difficult to track every infected person and follow all the close contacts.

CNN spoke to 27 Florida residents, or their family members, who were confirmed to have Covid-19. Of these, only five said they received a call from the health authorities requesting their calls.

There are concerns about tracking contact nationwide, not just in Florida. In an interview in June, CNN asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, how he thought tracking contact was going in the United States.

He answered, “I don’t think we’re doing a very good job.”

What is contact tracking?

Tracking contact is a centuries-old practice, and the fundamentals haven’t changed much: Basically, healthcare workers ask infected people a list of all the people they have been in contact with while they are potentially infectious. Then the worker tells those contacts to stone themselves and monitor the symptoms.

The Center for Disease Control It provides detailed instructions for tracking communication to state health departments, explaining that “monitoring these COVID-19 contacts can effectively break the chain of disease transmission and prevent further spread of the virus into society.”

White House Guidelines He described tracking contact as one of the “primary state preparedness responsibilities”.

An Online graphic From the Florida Department of Health he describes tracking contact as a “basic public health function”, and states that a local epidemiologist will require people with HIV to list all people who have been in contact with for the past two weeks, and the district health department will monitor those communications.

A Florida Department of Health spokesman in Miami-Dade County has sent a statement to CNN about tracking communication in her state.

“When the Ministry of Health receives a notification that someone has tested positive for COVID-19, the department conducts a comprehensive epidemiological examination in conjunction with [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] To identify individuals who may have been in close contact with the virus. These individuals are then notified by the county health department and directed to self-isolate for 14 days after exposure to the virus, and contact the county health department and health care provider immediately if they develop symptoms. Olga Connor wrote in an email that this process is being followed for all individuals who have been infected in Florida.

The number of Florida trackers is unclear

The National Association of Provincial and City Health Officials It is estimated that during a pandemic, communities need 30 tracking tools per 100,000 people. Florida, with a population of 21.5 million, will need 6,443 contact followers.

Florida does not have nearly that many, and it is not alone. According to the July 3 report Nevron Research , Only seven countries have enough call trackers to meet NACCHO standards.

It is unclear how many followers work in Florida, as Ministry of Health spokespeople have given CNN two different numbers.

“More than 1,600 people, including students, epidemiologists and other staff from across the department, are involved in tracking every positive case of COVID-19 in Florida,” wrote Candy Sims, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Broward County. For CNN.

Sims added that the division hired a private company to employ 400 additional call followers.

But Alberto Moscoso, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, cited a larger number, writing to CNN that Florida has 2,300 “individuals involved in tracking contact”.

Sims and Moscow did not respond to CNN’s inquiries about the differences in their numbers.

in a Online graphic , The Florida Department of Health asks the injured to contact their contacts themselves.

According to the graph, “People with whom you had close contact during illness should be notified,” noting that these contacts should perform quarantine for 14 days.

The Center for Disease Control However, it gives different advice. The agency recommends that local health departments ask the injured to list the names of all people who were in close contact two days before symptoms appear.

The Florida Florida graph does not indicate what to do if the Covid-19 test results are positive but have no symptoms. According to the CDC, in this case, people should be notified if they have close contact with the affected person two days before they take the Covid test.

5 out of 27 Floridians received tracking contact

Of the 27 Florida residents who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, five have told CNN that they have received a call from a health official requesting their calls.

Among the 27 cases, the earliest diagnosis was in February, the most recent being last week.

Riveras Covid contracted in early March, when communication tracking devices were under much lower pressure than they are now. Sheila Rivera said a Miami Dade County Department of Health official called and asked questions about their diseases, but he did not ask about their contacts.

“We were surprised,” said Rivera, a pediatric nurse nurse. “The whole conversation was less than a minute. There were no questions like who I called? Did you go to work? None of this.”

Eleven of the 27 people said that they, like River River, had received calls from a Florida health official but were not required to call them.

David Spug, who lives in Broward County, said he received such a call.

“I don’t know that we can count on the state to do comprehensive work. I think there are obvious flaws in the system,” he said.

Doubts about the utility of tracking contact

Contact tracking has been done since the first case in the United States more than five months ago, and there are several reasons why it failed to contain an outbreak.

for the first time Center for Disease Control It is estimated that 35% of Covid cases have no symptoms, and that these people are just as contagious as those who have symptoms.

“How do you conduct call tracking when no one has any symptoms?” Fauci said in his interview with CNN. “The standard and classic form of identification, isolation and contact tracking does not work no matter how well you are because you don’t know who to track.”

He also said that some people are reluctant to speak to government officials.

“The points are not connected because many of them are done over the phone,” Fossey said. “Fifty percent of people because you are coming from an authority, you don’t even want to talk to you.”

In addition to these problems, some experts doubt the usefulness of tracking contact in areas like Florida where cases are increasing.

Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm urged Florida leaders to focus on other strategies, such as finding out where the virus has spread.

“If the young people in the bars pose the problem, you have to close these bars,” said Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who recently released. Transfer Follow the contact.

With thousands of new cases a day in Florida, Osterholm doubted that contact tracking would have a major impact.

“If Florida can go back to less than 50 to 100 cases a day, searching for contacts may be helpful. But at the moment, it’s unlikely to have any measurable impact,” he said. “It’s like trying to put out a forest fire with one fire truck. It won’t have much impact.”