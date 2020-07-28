Florida Governor praises “positive developments” in Battle of Coved 19 as state breaks new record deaths

The city council said in a statement on Tuesday that stricter measures have been taken for corona viruses in the city of Oldham in northern England after a sharp rise in the number of infections there.

The statement stated that residents are required not to receive social visits at home and to separate two meters from friends and family when seeing them outside.

Clinically vulnerable people who were due to end protection period on July 31 are required to continue protection until August 14, and nursing homes will not relax restrictions on visitors. Last week, some restrictions on home care visits in England were removed, allowing one visitor per resident.

The council said that the new directive is being issued to avoid local closings, after the number of people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 has increased from 26 in the week ending July 17 to 119 in the week ending July 25. On the statement.

The statement said, “A large percentage of recent cases involve positive results for multiple individuals within the family, which indicates that the spread of the family is a real problem – especially in families with large families.”

The council said on its website that “a large number” of recent cases have been in the Pakistani and Bangladeshi communities – just over 65% of cases in the past seven days.

“We urge residents to continue to take risks of the risk of coronavirus seriously and adhere to the guidelines,” said counselor Aruj Shah, deputy chair of the Oldham Board.

“The best way to avoid infection is to limit contact with others as much as possible and stay at home wherever you can, including working from home. Reducing contact with others and respecting the social distance as you go out,” Shah added. “Stay at least two meters away from those who are not In your home and avoid handshake and hugging. “

“We know that people in Oldham desperately want to see their friends and family, and return to normal. But these restrictions are necessary if we are to stop the spread of the Coronavirus and prevent a strict local ban, as we have seen elsewhere in the country.”

The Oldham Council said in the statement that the measures had come into effect on Tuesday and would continue in the next two weeks.