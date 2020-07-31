Florida set a new record for Covid-19 deaths for the fourth consecutive day

Mayor Bill de Palacio pictured on July 9 in New York. Mark Lenehan / AP

Mayor Bill de Palacio said during the daily Covid 19 press conference on Friday that the incidence of Covid-19 in New York City should be less than 3% for schools to reopen.

De Palacio said New York City had been this far for weeks.

De Blasio said that when schools reopen, face masks will be needed along with social exclusion, the Covid-19 test will be offered free of charge, and all staff and students must have the personal protective equipment needed to work in the classroom.

New York City Schools Adviser Richard Carranza said during the same press conference that teachers will be required to take the Covid-19 test in the days before schools reopen, and test results will be given to teachers within 24 hours of the test.

If someone falls ill in the classroom, the information will be communicated quickly, Carranza said.

The goal, De Di Plasio said, is to keep children in the same group as possible and to restrict the movement of students and those who communicate with them throughout the day.

“Everything we do will focus on health and safety,” said the mayor.

Dr. Ted Long said that if a student or teacher gets sick, the entire class will have to perform a 14-day quarantine.

Long, who runs the NYC Test and Trace Corps, said the corps would investigate each Covid-19 case at school and schools could be closed for a limited period during the investigation, or they could switch to distance learning.