What if there is an offer Eye Locker But only, like all weddings? Sounds like a dream series, right? Well your dreams come true – dreams you didn’t even know! Say I will To a large extent that; Three experts reach the life of a married couple in the long run and help deliver an exorbitant and completely useful celebration of their love in just one week. Yes, did you hear that right-a week!

Every episode Say I will We will introduce you a new couple and a new set of #couplegoals. But since the show was filmed in the Cincinnati / Indianapolis area last year, much has survived the lives of these eight couples since they walked down the aisle! Whether you want updates to a particular favorite or you just can’t get enough of it Say I will, You can always follow couples on Instagram. In two cases, you’ll see that their families have grown a little since the last time you saw them!

Below you will find evidence of Say I will Couples and get updates on where some are now.



1



Marcus and Tiffany With the help of three wedding angels, Marcus and Tiffany Lacor were able to tie the knot in a truly amazing way. Their party was not only a celebration of their love, it also honored the family members who lost Tiffany in a truly terrible year. After finishing the episode Say I will, You can keep up with LaCours at Tiffany’s YouTube channel. Stream Say I will “I do more” on Netflix





2



Michael and Alex Michael and Alex Franklin became an immediate family when the couple took their nephews when the children desperately needed a place to go. Since the episode filmed last year, Franklins Add another child to the family– And that’s not surprising, given that Alex was already 8.5 months pregnant when she was walking down the aisle. Stream Say I will “Instant Family” on Netflix





3



Niko and Anavar Niko knew he wanted to marry Umber the moment he met him – his wish was fulfilled in this episode. Not only did Nico marry the love of his life at a murderous wedding in the 1990s, but he also has to come to terms with his mother. How’s it going now with Amber and Nikko? Well, she literally gave birth to another child! Lyric meetTheir daughter, who was born just a few days ago Say I will Introduced for the first time. Stream Say I will “Second Chances” on Netflix





4



Matte and Melvin Melvin and Mattie met decades ago, when they were children in Cincinnati. It took almost a lifetime and some long-term relationships that were not supposed to be ultimate, but Melvin and Mattie finally got their love story. Now Mr. and Mrs. Cook are spreading their well-acquired love with two adopted children. Stream Say I will “Love at any age” on Netflix





5



Joe and Kerry Joe and Kerry were to be staying together. Seriously – How do you explain this as a BFF kindergarten and then reunited in the Navy’s old exit line after 20 years? The two began their lives together, which involved repairing a house and turning it into their own castle, and they got a raging wedding from their 1920s. Since the episode was filmed last year, they now expect New addition to the family (And I’m not talking about a new countertop). Stream Say I will “Kindergarten Smash” on Netflix





6



Jason and Jonathan Jason Van Horne and Jonathan Rowe met online almost eight years ago, and they started a journey that ultimately leads Say I will. They had major struggles along the way, such as when their wedding plans were stopped by Jason Cancer Diagnosis in 2015. But their relationship was formed in treatment fires, and now Jason is in good health, Jonathan got his wedding over Christmas, and they’re looking to adopt. Stream Say I will “In Sickness and Health” on Netflix





7



Issey and Bruce Love was from Bruce and Issey at first sight. They met online and established a relationship, and their ties were strengthened by an agricultural accident that left Bruce in recovery for two years. Now, thanks for the help Say I will, Was able to give Issy the Cinderella wedding she deserves. You can follow the adventures of the life of Mr. and Mrs. Web on Instagram. Stream Say I will “Cinderella’s Wedding” on Netflix

