For Trump, the electoral map is getting worse

But as we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), The only really important number is the Electoral College.

Unfortunately for Trump, his chances of getting the 270 electoral votes he needs to win a second term appear to be, at least for the time being, very dim.

Last week, two of the major political forecasters – Amy Walter in Cook’s Political Report and Nate Silver’s 538 – released an updated look at the electoral map. And the picture they paint for Trump is terrible.

“With less than five months to the election, President Trump is extremely vulnerable to being re-elected.” Walter writes , Who got 248 electoral votes strong or leaning toward Biden and 204 strong or leaning toward Trump.