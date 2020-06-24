For Trump, the electoral map is getting worse

But as we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), The only really important number is the Electoral College.
Last week, two of the major political forecasters – Amy Walter in Cook’s Political Report and Nate Silver’s 538 – released an updated look at the electoral map. And the picture they paint for Trump is terrible.
“To win an electoral college, Biden will need to win with only 26 percent of those states / districts, while Trump will need to win more than 75 percent of it. In other words, Trump does not have much room for error, while Biden has a broader path to victory.”
Silver’s analysis is similar.
But what are they they The saying is that the electoral map is now in Biden’s favor. Not only are the traditional democracies Trump won in 2016 like Michigan and Pennsylvania are likely to return to the democratic column in 2020, but apparently former Republican strongholds such as Arizona, North Carolina and possibly Texas play a real role with Biden.
All of this gives the presumed Democratic candidate, as Walter rightly observes, more paths to the 270 electoral votes he needs to be the 46th president.
Paths Act Trump still exists – most notably by holding two of the three states of Rustbelt (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) and maintaining the status quo elsewhere on the map.
But there are much less tracks for Trump than Biden. With every passing week late, Trump’s good electoral map options are shrinking.
the pointTrump’s best news is that Election Day is still far away. If the elections are held today, he will lose convincingly – in the popular vote and the electoral college.
You may also like
Coronavirus: Second Wave Warning, Closure Reduction and NUS Actions
Tamonash Ghosh TMC MLA dies after a positive test for Covid-19
Nicole Maliotakis wins the Republican presidential primary, and she will take up Representative Max Rose
Steve schmidt: this is the most concise – and brutal – republican rejection of donald trump you will ever read
North Korea: Kim Jong-un “suspends military action” against the South