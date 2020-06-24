electoral college explainer animation orig_00002708
For Trump, the electoral map is getting worse

By Arzu / June 24, 2020

But as we learned in 2016 (and 2000!), The only really important number is the Electoral College.

Unfortunately for Trump, his chances of getting the 270 electoral votes he needs to win a second term appear to be, at least for the time being, very dim.

Last week, two of the major political forecasters – Amy Walter in Cook’s Political Report and Nate Silver’s 538 – released an updated look at the electoral map. And the picture they paint for Trump is terrible.

“With less than five months to the election, President Trump is extremely vulnerable to being re-elected.” Walter writes, Who got 248 electoral votes strong or leaning toward Biden and 204 strong or leaning toward Trump.

“To win an electoral college, Biden will need to win with only 26 percent of those states / districts, while Trump will need to win more than 75 percent of it. In other words, Trump does not have much room for error, while Biden has a broader path to victory.”

Silver’s analysis is similar.

“In general – assuming that the states that were not surveyed are going the same way they were in 2016 – Biden leads in states with 368 electoral votes, while Trump leads in states totaling 170 electoral votes.” he is writing.
To be clearNeither Walter nor Silver (neither me) says that the elections are over or that Trump cannot win. In fact, while Silver suggests that there is a possibility Biden may win “landslide” If all the current states go to it, “that is Trump’s electoral college victory, depending on how the race moves between now and November.

But what are they they The saying is that the electoral map is now in Biden’s favor. Not only are the traditional democracies Trump won in 2016 like Michigan and Pennsylvania are likely to return to the democratic column in 2020, but apparently former Republican strongholds such as Arizona, North Carolina and possibly Texas play a real role with Biden.

All of this gives the presumed Democratic candidate, as Walter rightly observes, more paths to the 270 electoral votes he needs to be the 46th president.

Paths Act Trump still exists – most notably by holding two of the three states of Rustbelt (Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin) and maintaining the status quo elsewhere on the map.

But there are much less tracks for Trump than Biden. With every passing week late, Trump’s good electoral map options are shrinking.

the pointTrump’s best news is that Election Day is still far away. If the elections are held today, he will lose convincingly – in the popular vote and the electoral college.

