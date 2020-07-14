Ford pressed to stop selling police cars, but it will not go out of business

stronghold F In a recent staff note, Hackett admitted that someEmployees urge the company to stop making police cars due to a chain Notable killings From black americans by the police. General petition Change.org It also collected about 12,000 signatures last month, and urged Ford to refuse to sell and service cars to police departments “using violent tactics.”

The police car George Floyd was lying next to when he was killed was Ford. Ford Interceptor is widely recognized as the best-selling police car in the country, although Ford has not broken the number of vehicles it sold. There are no firm figures on market share, but industry experts believe it is in the 60% range.

Hackett said the car maker opposes police misconduct.

“It must be equally clear [Chairman] “We and Bill Ford have strongly believed that there is no room for systematic and racist repression demonstrated by law enforcement encounters,” Hackett said in the memo late last month, which became public this week. Black would live a life. We firmly believe that transparency and accountability are required in police operations. “