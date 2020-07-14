Ford pressed to stop selling police cars, but it will not go out of business

The police car George Floyd was lying next to when he was killed was Ford. Ford Interceptor is widely recognized as the best-selling police car in the country, although Ford has not broken the number of vehicles it sold. There are no firm figures on market share, but industry experts believe it is in the 60% range.
Hackett said the car maker opposes police misconduct.
“It must be equally clear [Chairman] “We and Bill Ford have strongly believed that there is no room for systematic and racist repression demonstrated by law enforcement encounters,” Hackett said in the memo late last month, which became public this week. Black would live a life. We firmly believe that transparency and accountability are required in police operations. “
But Hackett said it is best for both police and members of the public to sell Ford to police personnel with the latest possible vehicles.
“It is not controversial that Ford police interception helps officers do their job. The issues that police credibility has nothing to do with the vehicles they drive. Indeed, as we imagine the future power of our connected vehicles, smarter Ford vehicles can be used not only to improve the ability of officers to Protection and service, but also to provide data that can make the police safer and more accountable. “
“Throughout our history, vehicles designed and constructed by Ford employees have been used as accessories for police brutality and suppression,” the petition said, according to Gallopnik. “As an undeniable part of this history and order, we have been very late in thinking and thinking differently about our role in racism.”
Hackett admitted that he had considered whether Ford should exit the police car business, but eventually decided to continue selling police cars.
“We’ll do both: continue to be a powerful voice for Black Lives Matter, hold ourselves accountable for the big change, while also continuing to help keep communities safe by producing police protests and partnering with law enforcement in new ways to strongly support safety for All members of society. “
