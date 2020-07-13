Former DHS secretary Elaine Duke has weakened the legal case to end the DACA

Trump’s former Secretary of Homeland Security intentionally decided not to include political reasons in her memo to end the “Dreamers” program because she does not believe the Trump administration officials’ reasons to end it, according to a report.

The absence of these reasons became the core of the Supreme Court’s decision last month that hampered the White House’s efforts to end the Obama-era program.

Eileen Duke said she was “ambushed” by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller during a meeting at the White House in August 2017, Tell the New York Times That “the room was stacked.”

She said she did not mention the reasons for the policy because she did not agree with Sessions and Miller that allowing delayed procedures for childhood arrival would lead to more illegal immigration and lead to unjustified amnesty.

And she said, “What was really missing is the process of discussing it.” “It is a dangerous decision not only from a legal point of view, but from its impact not only on 700,000 people but also on 700,000 in addition to their families.”

The New York Times reported that the Duke was hoping to delete it would affect the case before Congress.

“She said she still agreed that the DACA” is not a legal program, “but she hoped that Republicans and Democrats in Congress would eventually find a way to allow the undocumented immigrants covered by the program to live and work permanently in the United States.” Thames Books.

In his opinion of the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that the Trump administration has failed to give sufficient justification to end the program protecting nearly 700,000 from deportation.

Roberts wrote: “We don’t decide whether or not DACA policies are sound.” The wisdom of those decisions is not our business. Here we only consider whether the administration has complied with procedural requirements in the law that insist on “a logical interpretation of its work”.

Responding to a question about Duke’s comments, White House spokesman Jude Dere said that Trump “fulfilled his promise to the American people to reduce illegal immigration, secure borders, reduce crime and maintain law and order.”

Derry said: “He never compromised on his highest commitment to the American people: his safety and security.”