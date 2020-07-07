Former England racer Roland Butcher, who was the first black cricketer to represent the English team, said that cricket did little to tackle racism while football was proactive over the years.

The “black life” movement erupted around the world after the death of George Floyd of African-American at the hands of Minneapolis police in the United States in May.

Roland Butcher talks about racism in cricket

Recently, Carlos Pratwight, all the West Indies, said his knee was not enough to fight racism, he says, a change of mindset is needed all over the world.

“I have to say that football is much better now than it was in the past. Football has done a lot to clean up its work,” Barbados-born Boucher told Timesofindia.com in an interview.

“They were very proactive. For several years, it was not cricket. I think cricket sat silently and did not say anything really. I think in general, it is less tolerated in football than in cricket,” the 66th added. He is a year old and has played three tests and three ODIs for England.

Asked if he had ever faced racism, the former striker in Middlesex said: “He didn’t offend people directly. I’m not saying that there was no racism. Obviously, people might have said things you didn’t hear and so on.” Etc.

“I did not encounter the kind of racism that some other people did. I know that some other people were abused and arrested with all sorts of things.”

He added about removing racism from sport and how difficult it is: “It is difficult, but as I say if clubs can define the agenda and have a policy of zero tolerance for any form of racism. They should show the way.”