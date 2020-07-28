Former Simpsons composer A. Clausen criticizes Disney and Fox for “lies and deception” over the shooting

Hostility between a long time The Simpsons Composer A. Clausen, Disney, and 20th Century Fox Mounted. In a new lawsuit case, Klausen criticized the alleged “lies and deception” in studios during his 2017 termination of the show and accused them of discriminating against a 76-year-old employee. Disney, 20th Century Fox TV and Films and James L. Brooks’ Gracie Films have repeatedly denied the allegations and sought to file an August 2019 lawsuit.

to me final dateClausen, 79 now, claims he was kicked out The Simpsons Almost 30 years after the parade “a month after Fox was told he had Parkinson’s.” The composer originally filed the complaint a year ago, and in a new file – submitted as opposition to Disney and Fox’s efforts to dismiss the case – reiterated his claim that the 2017 termination was an example of age discrimination.

“Through the defendants’ own documents and deception of lies, Mr. Clausen can prove that the decision to end his prolonged work was not only linked to the promotion of freedom of expression, but motivated by discriminatory hostility, in an effort to avoid having to comprehend the writings of the old and sick lawyer.” “Since the anti-SLAPP standards now require this court to accept Mr. Clausen’s evidence that it is valid and draw all reasonable conclusions from it in his favor, the defendant’s proposal must be rejected.”

Disney and Fox confirm that Klausen was fired due The Simpsons Choose to follow a new music direction. The deadline indicates that the veteran composer worked primarily with classical and jazz-inspired music, and the studio was looking for a more contemporary sound.

in a April submission, Disney and Fox also claimed that Clausen had assigned his responsibilities to his son and another musician. According to the deposit, after the studios discovered the alleged scheme, “creative executives then discovered that Clausen was performing music composed by these other musicians in other episodes as well.”

Clausen’s lawyers denied this allegation. “Of course, if Mr. Clausen had many difficulties in meeting expectations, as defendants now claim shamelessly and deceptively, there would have been one email, text message, or instant message, or an internal memo indicating that within 27 years of the show , “Reads the opposition registration. “Like the rest of their arguments, there is no basis for the suggestion that Mr. Clausen was unable to compose modern music including rap and / or hip-hop. During his time as an author The SimpsonsMr. Clawson recorded almost all the music for each episode, spanning a wide range of styles and genres, from rock, R & B, rap / hip hop, electronics, disco, country, big band, chorus, contemporary, etc. “

Los Angeles Supreme Court Judge Michael Stern is expected to hear the case remotely next week and decide whether to appeal.

