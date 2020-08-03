Former Spain king Juan Carlos stormed leaving the country

The Spanish Royal Palace announced that King Juan Carlos will leave the country weeks after he was linked to the investigation of allegations of corruption.
This was announced by Juan Carlos, 82, in a letter to his son Philip, who handed him over six years ago.
He said he would be available if prosecutors needed to interview him.
In June, the Spanish Supreme Court opened an investigation into the alleged involvement of Juan Carlos of the high-speed rail contract in Saudi Arabia.
It was not immediately clear when the former king would leave Spain and where he would reside.
The BBC’s Nick Peaky, Europe, says he is an insulting director of a king who seemed to be entering history as a leader who skillfully steered Spain from dictatorship to democracy after General Franco’s death in 1975.
Juan Carlos abdicated in 2014, nearly 40 years after he assumed the monarch after a corruption investigation involving his daughter’s husband and a controversial fishing trip by the king during the financial crisis in Spain.
What does the message say?
In the letter, the former monarch wrote that he was making the decision “in the face of the general repercussions generated by some past events in my private life” and hoping to allow his son to perform his duties as king with him “calm and reassurance.”
Guided by the conviction to serve the people of Spain and its institutions, and you as king, I inform you of my decision at this time to leave Spain.
“I make a decision with passion, but with great calm,” the letter said.
The statement issued by the Zarzuela Palace said that King Felipe VI conveyed his “deep respect and gratitude” to his father for this decision.
In March, King Philip VI abandoned his father’s legacy. The royal palace also said at the time that Juan Carlos would stop receiving an annual grant of 194,000 euros (228,000 dollars; 174,520 pounds).
What is corruption investigation about?
The Spanish Supreme Court said that it aims to establish a relationship between Juan Carlos and the Saudi project after he abdicated it in June 2014. At that point, he lost immunity from prosecution.
Spanish companies have won a deal worth 6.7 billion euros (6 billion pounds) to build a railway between Mecca and Medina.
The probe also includes Swiss banks.
Spanish anti-corruption officials suspect that the former king kept some undeclared money in Switzerland, and the Swiss investigation is still ongoing.
The Spanish government said that “justice is equal for all” and will not “interfere” in the investigation.
King Juan Carlos
- He was born in Rome, Italy in 1938
- He ascends the throne on November 22, 1975, two days after the death of the fascist dictator, General Francisco Franco
- Juan Carlos was widely admired for guiding Spain toward democracy during a difficult period
- But at the end of his 39-year reign, he made increasing criticism
- Abdicate on June 18, 2014 in favor of his son Philip
