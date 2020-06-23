Former Wirecard CEO Markus Brown arrested in Germany

The scandal erupted last week when Wirecard said that the auditor, EY, was unable to locate the funds in trust accounts and refused to sign the company’s financial results.
Wirecard was founded in 1999 and was once considered one of the most promising technology companies in Europe. It handles payments to consumers and businesses, and sells data analytics services. The company has approximately 6,000 employees in 26 countries around the world.
Brown, the Austrian who also held the position of chief technology officer at Wirecard, has been leading the company since 2002. The former KPMG consultant is the largest shareholder in the company, with holdings of just over 7%, according to data from Refinitiv.
The company is now facing an existential crisis. The frantic search for lost money reached a dead end over the weekend in the Philippines, as the central bank denied the money was entering the country’s financial system. The company’s shares fell on Monday, extending the crash that wiped out 85% of its share price over three trading sessions. Wirecard ended the day with a market value of 1.7 billion euros ($ 1.9 billion).
Wirecard strives to keep creditors in a precarious position, a task that could be complicated by the arrest of its former CEO. The company said late on Friday it had hired investment bank Holihan Locky to come up with a new financing strategy.
The explosion comes after the company’s troubled 18 months that were peppered with allegations of fraud, overt seller attacks and questions about its accounting practices.
The success story began to unfold in January 2019, when the Financial Times reported that Wirecard was fraudulent and outdated contracts in a series of suspicious transactions in Singapore. The company denied the report, which was prepared with the help of whistleblowers, but its shares declined. In February 2019, the authorities in Singapore said they would investigate.
Another blow fell late last year, when the Financial Times published a report and company documents indicating that profits and sales had been inflated at the WireCard locations in Dubai and Ireland. Wirecard again denied these allegations. But a KPMG investigation published in April found that the company did not provide enough information to fully explain the issues raised by the Financial Times.
Brown informed the prosecutors on Monday evening after issuing a warrant for his arrest. According to the prosecution, the judge will decide later on Tuesday whether to remain in detention. The former CEO explained his decision to resign last week in a letter to employees and shareholders.
Brown said: “The capital market confidence in the company I have run for 18 years has been severely shaken … I respect the fact that the responsibility for all commercial transactions rests with the CEO.”
Mark Thompson contributed to the reporting.
