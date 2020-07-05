Formula 1 drivers were divided, with many choosing not to kneel to support the Black Leaves Mater movement before the Austrian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton, who used his big program to speak out against racial and social injustice, knelt on the front line wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, while the rest of the drivers wrote to the drivers “Ending Racism”.

Before the race, Ferrari driver Locklear posted a series of tweets explaining why he chose not to kneel alongside his peers.

“All twenty drivers stand united with their teams against racism and prejudice, while at the same time embracing the principles of diversity, equality and inclusion, and supporting the Formula 1 and FIA commitment,” he wrote.

“I think what matters are the facts and behaviors in our daily lives rather than the official gestures that can be seen as controversial in some countries. I will not stand the knee but that does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in fighting racism.”

Verstappen echoed Leclerc’s comments, writing: “I am very committed to equality and anti-racism. But I think everyone has the right to express themselves at a time and in the way that suits them. I will not take the lead today but I will respect and support the personal choices made by every driver.”

In total, six drivers chose not to kneel. The other four are Daniel Kviat, Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazi and Kimi Raikkonen.

The different positions were especially stark less than two weeks after the Formula One launch “We Race as a Person” initiative, which aims to tackle racism and inequality.

A few days after the initiative was launched, former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone was widely condemned for his comments on racism.

“In many cases, blacks are more racist than whites,” said the 89-year-old. He told CNN , Which prompted F1 to release Bayan and distanced himself from his comments.

Work as usual

Despite an extended pre-season break, regular service resumed on the track as Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes in the lead.

It looked as though Mercedes would end with her drivers in the first and second, but Hamilton got a five-second penalty just four laps from the end for his role in a collision with Alex Albun from Red Bull.

This allowed Locklear to take second place and gave McLaren young driver Lando Norris the third place for the first ever platform in Formula One.

Hamilton has not won in Austria since 2016, with teammate Potas winning one victory, and Red Bull player Max Verstappen won the other two in the intervening years.

The six-time world champion faced an uphill battle from the start, having been lowered from second to fifth on the net less than an hour before the start of the race.

Hamilton was initially acquitted by moderators for failing to slow yellow flags during the playoffs, but were given a network penalty in the last minute after a complaint from Red Bull.

It has been reported that the new evidence provided by Red Bull to confirm the ban is a video posted to Formula One’s Twitter account.

Red Bull coach Christian Horner said the footage was only released by race promoter on Sunday morning, which is why he was not available to investigate on Saturday.

Potas campaigned to ignore the drama behind him and led the race from start to finish, despite a flurry of pressure moments after a number of deployments of safety cars.

Verstappen seemed to be the only driver able to challenge the top two early, but electrical troubles in the car forced the Dutch driver to retire early on lap 11.

Sebastian Vettel’s four-time race ended in 31 laps after a collision with Carlos Sainz, the man to replace him at Ferrari next year.

The revised Formula One season, which saw the cancellation of several major championships, continues with another race in Austria next weekend, before heading to Hungary.