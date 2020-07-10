Formula 1: Italy and Russia are announced as coming places for the return of the season

The Russian GP will be held in Sochi in September

Formula 1 added two additional races to its 2020 calendar as it seeks to rebuild the season during the coronary virus crisis.

Italian Mugello will present its first Grand Prix on September 13, with the Russian GP in Sochi on September 27.

The two additions take the total number of races confirmed to date to 10.

Formula 1 leaders are aiming to add more races in the coming days, and are said to be still targeting 15-18 races this year.

Portugal’s Portimao track, another new location for the F1, is expected to host a race after Russia.

Talks were in an advanced stage with China and Vietnam to reschedule their races in late fall after the original spring dates were canceled.

But the Chinese government announced on Friday that there will be no international sporting events in the country for the remainder of the year, unlike the experiences of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hope is fading at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, as the start of early winter in Quebec means that the event should be held at the latest in the first weekend in October.

The season is expected to end in the Middle East, with two races in Bahrain followed by the closest season in Abu Dhabi.