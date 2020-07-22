Fort Hood is where American soldiers go to die; 3 suspiciously killed in a month

America is seeking answers to a suspicious death spree, and many call it the killing spree at the Fort Hood Army Post. Relatives of many of the victims have claimed over the years that there is something serious wrong with this US military site and no victim has ever witnessed justice.

The body of the Fort Hood Major Major Morta was found by a lake near the army site. Thus, on the occasion of the third time in a month, the body of a service member from this Texas base was found. What started in June 2020 with Gregory Morales and Vanessa Guilin continues with Major Morta.

The directions of Fort Hood and the body of another soldier found were closedIBT

About Fort Hood

Fort Hood, Army location is located in Killeen, Texas. It is named after the Confederate General John Bill Hood, which is the headquarters of the Third Corps and the First Army Corps Western and is home to the 1st Cavalry Division and the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, among others. It is one of ten US military bases named after former Confederate generals.

Minority targeting

An interested citizen wrote: “So two Hispanic and Asian soldiers now … seem like someone in Fort Hood who might target minorities.”

“In the wake of the disturbing killing of Corporal Vanessa Gelin at an armory in Fort Hood, I request an immediate review of the treatment of women and minorities in our army,” Senator Dick Durbin was quoted as saying earlier.

Asks many questions if the three are online? However, US military officials said that the body of a soldier was found on July 17 near Fort Hood,

Morta’s audience was 26 years old.

This follows the death of Gregory Morales and Vanessa Guilin, who were killed one day before she intends to report the sexual harassment that his family said.

“This is the third soldier this month and the seventh of this year who died near or near Fort Hood. This is my point,” said an angry reader.

Another reader wrote: “What is happening in the actual fu * k in the Fort Hood? The al Qaeda leader should at least be raised for negligence.”

Questions are also being asked about why U.S. President Donald Trump is calm about all this?

“This is getting out of control. This rule needs to be investigated, not by the Criminal Investigation Department by a third party that is not affiliated with Al Qaeda,” says Aga Smith.

“When I was stationed at Fort Knox, I couldn’t wait for me to leave. Finally, the sergeant platoon told me,“ Hello, I heard you got orders. ”This guy hit me with the hardest face Jim had ever encountered outside the office,” says Joe Casabian.

Mansour Shams says: “What is happening in Fort Hood? One murder after another! The US military base is supposed to be one of the safest places in the country – especially for service personnel!”

Fort Hood victimsCommons

Reports indicate that the Filipino Major Morta went without a permit two months after he was in the unit, and disappeared last Thursday. “The next day they found his car in Lake Steelhouse, and his body as well. Fort Hood or his unit doesn’t say anything. This should really stop, Ritchie feels.”

“So you know that any other soldier in Fort Hood found unresponsive by a lake. A special person (just like Gregory Morales and Vanessa Jillin) were these kinds of things not normal in military bases. I invite the Lord to protect every other reader says:” A soldier on that Al-Qaeda”.