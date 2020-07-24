Fossey says he and his family have received “serious threats”.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he and his family have faced “serious threats” since joining the White House Coronavirus Task Force as the country’s largest communicable disease expert, according to a report.

Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, David Axelrod, told CNN on “Ax Files” on Thursday that the level of anger was on a different level than it was when he faced the HIV / AIDS crisis decades ago, And I mentioned the hill.

He said: “I saw an aspect of society that I think is understandable, but a bit annoying.”

“Back in the days of HIV when I was criticized with some hate messages, it was, you know, people calling me gay lovers and” What is wasting so much time in it “… things I used to Fossi:” push aside because Stupid people say stupid things. “

But he said: “Its size is really different” now, because “as much as people think inappropriately, make me somewhat a hero … There are people who are really angry at thinking that I am interfering with their lives because I” m pushed the public health agenda. “

This has resulted in both hate mail and “serious threats against me, against my family … my daughters, my wife – I mean, really? Is this the USA?”

He said he was also assigned with security details as a result of the threats, the newspaper reported.

President Trump recently said in an interview with Fox News with Chris Wallace that Fossey is “somewhat disturbing.” The doctor later said that he prefers to think of himself as “realistic”.