Fossey says the United States “will not go in the right direction”

Dr. Anthony Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the United States, said that the coronavirus in the United States is not moving in a positive direction, but the eagerness to reopen it can be balanced with precautions that can help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Interview with Gamma on Thursday.

“I think it is clear that we will not go in the right direction,” he said.

On Wednesday, more than 50,000 New infections It has been reported in the United States and at least 23 U.S. states Paused Or undo the reopening plans.

Fauci said it is not a case of either reopening support or supporting public health measures. “There is this feeling of an all-or-nothing phenomenon, where you are either closed or you will just say … May Satan care and let everything go,” he said.

“The best way, as a way to open the country in a safe way, is to use public health measures wisely,” Fossey said. “It is not a public health against openness.”

This guidance is especially important as the nation enters the weekend amid new evidence that the virus has mutated More infection.

“It appears that a particular mutation may make the virus more transmissible,” said Fauci. Research Released Thursday suggests that the boom does not make people more sick.

Fossey said that the pond test, a strategy that tests multiple samples simultaneously, could be a useful monitoring tool. It is especially useful when there are not many virus cases in the community.

He said: “If you have a situation where penetration is very low, but you want to make sure it is low, it is better to take a pool test than to try a single test in the community.” “It saves resources. It saves time. It saves equipment and saves money.”

Fauci said that pool testing, along with intermittent screening, can be helpful when reopening colleges in the fall.

For grade schools, I recommend making decisions based on viral activity within specific areas. He said: “In the context of some prudent evaluation of children’s safety and the impact on society, we should try as much as possible to bring children back to school.”

