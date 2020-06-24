Fossey says: Wearing face masks to stop the spread of coronavirus should not be a political problem

Pregnant women may run a greater risk of entering hospital intensive care units or even needing ventilation in the event of coronavirus infection, a researcher at the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

This new information, which has not yet been released, contrasts with some previous research suggesting that pregnant women may not be more likely to get sick enough to need treatment in an intensive care unit if they contract the coronavirus.

“There can be physiological changes in pregnancy that may increase the risk of developing a severe illness, and the severe disease has been associated with other viral respiratory infections in pregnant women. However, initial reports were unclear about the effect of Covid on pregnant women,” Sarah Oliver told the center. The National Immunization and Respiratory Diseases Center at the Center for Disease Control during a meeting of the Consultative Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday.

Pregnant women, for example, are more susceptible to influenza.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been limited data on the risks pregnant women may face with Covid-19 – if any – but now new information provided by Oliver at the ACIP meeting is helping to add it to the scientific literature. The information is to be published in the CDC report on Thursday.

By numbers: Oliver said that the report includes information on 326,335 women between the ages of 15 and 44 who were infected with coronaviruses between January 22 and June 7. 8,207 pregnancies have been reported among women.

“This new report includes the largest American group of pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection,” Oliver said in her presentation. “Among pregnant women, 31.5% have been reported hospitalized compared to 5.8% of non-pregnant women.”

“Pregnant women are 50% more likely to enter the intensive care unit, and 70% more likely to be exposed to mechanical ventilation. Sixteen deaths have been reported among pregnant women, similar to non-pregnant women,” Oliver added.

Oliver noted that a separate analysis had previously found that the risk of entering the ICU and mechanical ventilation was actually lower among pregnant women with coronavirus and there was no statistically significant difference in the risk of death in hospital – so more research is needed.

“More complete data is needed to assess whether SARS-CoV-2 infection in pregnancy is associated with harmful pregnancy or neonatal outcomes,” said Olivier.

“However, the results of this study indicate an increased risk of entering the intensive care unit and mechanical ventilation, which are distinct factors of severity, in pregnant women compared to non-pregnant women,” Oliver said. “However, the absolute risk of clinical interventions remains very low in this population.”