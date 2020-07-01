With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in a number of cases, Dr. Anthony Fossey in particular calls the culprit to rise: tapes.

Fossey, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases At a Senate hearing on Tuesday People should stop going to bars “for the time being” as Texas, Florida and Arizona – all of which have somewhat reopened their bars – have seen a significant increase in the number of cases.

“Gathering in a bar is bad news,” Fossey said. “We really have to stop that now.”

“I think we need to emphasize the responsibility that we bear as individuals and as part of a community effort to end the epidemic that we all must play in it.”

The state of Texas, which until recently was completely open to work, has become one of the newest hotspots of the virus, registering nearly 6,000 new cases daily.

In addition to his staunch warning of social estrangement, Fossey also said he would not be surprised if the United States reached more than 100,000 new cases of HIV per day.

“We now have more than 40,000 new cases a day. I wouldn’t be surprised if we went to 100,000 a day if that didn’t change. And so I’m very worried … it could get really bad.”

As of Tuesday, the United States has more than 2.6 million Confirmed cases of coronavirus According to Johns Hopkins University.