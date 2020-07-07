Fracture: The borders are under negotiation, and are not yet demarcated: Bhutan is in a border dispute with China

There are no embassies between China and Bhutan in the two countries.Twitter

A day after China refused to abandon its claim over the Sakting Wildlife Sanctuary in Far East Bhutan, the country responded to the border dispute between the two sides. Bhutan also said that the borders between Bhutan and China are under negotiation and have not been demarcated. Bhutan said 24 rounds of border talks at the ministerial level were held.

Meanwhile, the 25th round of border talks has been postponed due to the new Corona virus pandemic.

“All the disputed areas will be discussed during the next round of border talks,” the Bhutanese royal embassy said in a statement.

Bhutan also issued a track earlier to the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.

China has included Bhutan’s “eastern sectors” in the border dispute between the two countries for the first time. The “eastern sectors” in Bhutan are close to Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims is part of its territory in the name of “Southern Tibet”.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the borders between the two countries were never defined. “There have been differences over the eastern, central and western sectors for a long time,” the ministry said. In an occasional reference to India, the Chinese Foreign Ministry added that “the third party should not point fingers” at the border dispute between China and Bhutan.