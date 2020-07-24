France and Germany will test travelers from high-risk countries upon arrival

Health workers are awaiting arrivals at Charles de Gaulle Airport outside Paris on Friday. Christophe Betty Tyson / Paul / AFP / Getty Images

France and Germany announced that they would enter a coronavirus test when passengers traveling from high-risk countries, including the United States, arrived, with a 14-day mandatory quarantine period for those who had positive outcomes.

Speaking during a visit to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Friday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed a list of 16 “red” countries that travelers will undergo “systematic” upon arrival.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the 16 countries include South Africa, Algeria, Bahrain, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, India, Israel, Kuwait, Madagascar, Oman, Panama, Peru, Qatar, Serbia and Turkey.

While France’s borders with these countries remain closed, as the French government previously announced, the new test policy will apply to French citizens residing in countries of the “red” region and allowed to return to France or foreigners who have “stability” of residence in France.

The Prime Minister told reporters that the new policy is expected to be implemented within “the next few days, and travelers whose results will be positive upon their arrival in France will be subject to a quarantine for 14 days” until their condition returns to normal. “

Germany has also introduced a new voluntary test policy for travelers from high-risk countries, with those who refuse to take the required 14-day self-isolation test.

“All persons returning from high-risk countries to Germany are obligated to enter the quarantine for a period of 14 days, and this quarantine can only be ended as a result of a negative test,” Berlin Health Minister Delek Kalaisi told reporters.

“We have also decided that people returning from high-risk countries should be tested,” Kaleici added. The Minister of Health said that the costs of the tests will be covered by the German authorities as well.

“The current infection figures show again that we are still in the middle of the Corona virus pandemic, and increased travel increases the risk of more infections returning to Germany,” Kaleici added.