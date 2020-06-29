François Fillon: The former French Prime Minister was sentenced to five years' imprisonment
By Aygen / June 30, 2020

The ruling concluded that Fillon paid his wife and children, as well as Joulaud, hundreds of thousands of euros in public salaries for little or no work.

Fillon was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment, three of which were suspended, in addition to a fine of 375,000 euros ($ 423,000) and a ten-year ban on running for election.

His wife, Penelope, was sentenced to three years’ suspended imprisonment and a fine of 375,000 euros.

Fillons and the other two defendants also ordered to pay more than 1 million euros ($ 1.13 million) to the French National Assembly.

“This decision … is not fair, and we will appeal,” said Fion’s lawyer, Antonin Levy. BFM TV. “There will be a new trial. In the past few days we have begun to understand the ridiculous conditions in which this investigation has begun.”

A scandal appears

Fillon was Prime Minister under President Nicolas Sarkozy between 2007 and 2012.

His problems started In 2017 when a French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchainé Reports were published that his wife and two of his adult children had earned nearly 1 million euros in Parliament as aides for the alleged fake jobs.

He rejected the allegations at the time, saying that his wife had worked for 15 years as his deputy and assumed several roles, including managing his schedule and acting on cultural events. He also said that his daughter and son worked in similar positions for 15 months and six months in a row, which he said were not illegal, but were “a mistake in judgment.”

scandal Campaign malfunction To the French presidency in 2017 and gave way to Emmanuel Macron’s victory.

