Knicks Point Keeper Frank Nettelekina left the United States for his country of origin in France in late June and is making the most of it.

With the French League canceled as well as another summer tournament called Quai54 due to the pandemic of COVID-19, a new event called Amiral was arranged by professional players in Paris.

Ntelicina and other players will participate in the NBA in France later this week. The 6-foot, 5-point Knicks keeper from Strasbourg will join the pick of the Sekou Doumbouya Lottery, a close friend of Ntilikina, and Adam Mokoka of the Bulls. French national team players Andrew Albese and Edwin Jackson will also compete among the French dropouts.

Ntilikina was photographed in promotional posters for the summer league event and sources confirmed that he was planning to play.

Earlier this week, Instagram Ntilikina indicated that he partnered with French publisher “Michel Lafon Publishing” to print his autobiography, according to French Knicks Pod.

From March to June, Ntilikina spent most of his time in Miami or New York.

With Ntilikina getting a round in this French summer league, he questions whether he will fly to the United States if the NBA carries a small bubble in Chicago for the eight teams excluded from restarting Orlando.

The Post reported that the Chicago bubble will be voluntary for all players.

Chief Knicks Leon Rose is Ntilikina’s former agent and his career appears to be new. During his only interview, Rose said the 2017 lottery pick “under the right conditions, I think it can really flourish.” This appears to be a snapshot of Nix’s poor history in developing players.