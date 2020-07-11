French bus driver Philippe Mongelo dies after attack due to mask rules

Philip Monguelo, 59, died in his brain after the attack in the southwestern city of Bayonne on July 5, French news agency AFP reported. His family decided to stop supporting his life on Friday.

“We decided to allow him to go. The doctors were supporting us, and we were,” said the victim’s daughter, Marie Monjelo, 18.

Four men were arrested and charged after the attack.

The attack took place on Sunday at about 7:15 pm. On the 810 bus to Biarritz after the bus driver examined the ticket of one of the men and asked the four to wear face masks, which are mandatory on French public transport, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.