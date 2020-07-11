French bus driver Philippe Mongelo dies after attack due to mask rules
French bus driver Philippe Mongelo dies after attack due to mask rules

By Aygen / July 11, 2020

Philip Monguelo, 59, died in his brain after the attack in the southwestern city of Bayonne on July 5, French news agency AFP reported. His family decided to stop supporting his life on Friday.

“We decided to allow him to go. The doctors were supporting us, and we were,” said the victim’s daughter, Marie Monjelo, 18.

Four men were arrested and charged after the attack.

The attack took place on Sunday at about 7:15 pm. On the 810 bus to Biarritz after the bus driver examined the ticket of one of the men and asked the four to wear face masks, which are mandatory on French public transport, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Mongwillot family organized a rally in his honor, and all present were dressed in white.

Prime Minister Castex Monguillot’s death confirmed on Twitter Late on Friday, he wrote that the issue “touched our hearts.”

“The republic recognizes him as an ideal citizen and will not forget him. The law will punish the perpetrators of this sordid crime,” he wrote, describing the attack as “coward.”

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmenin also expressed his condolences to Mondello’s friends, family and colleagues.

He wrote on Twitter: “This heinous and cowardly act must not go unpunished. I will travel to Bayonne tomorrow to prove a safety point in the city with state officials and I will meet public transport drivers and unions.”

The Monguillot company that worked for Keoilis has increased security for its employees, and has deployed guards to some bus services in the area.

The company Hold a minute of silence In its offices and transportation networks on Wednesday to mourn the Monguillot.

