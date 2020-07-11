From a rock star to a star-dishwasher, Jon Bon Jovi keeps his community fed

Without his regular volunteer base inside the home, the kitchen kept floating with the help of a rock star dishwasher.

“There are needy people here in New Jersey who are counting on us,” Boone Joffe told CNN in April. “So the All-Star Hall of Fame dishwasher is back in business.”

Bon Jovi helped five days a week until recently, when the restaurant entered the second stage and began to sit customers according to the new guidelines.

During the 13-week dining period, the restaurant served more than 7,800 meals for individuals, families, community partners, and front-line workers.

At one point, Dorothea’s wife, Bon Jovi’s wife, took a picture of him washing dishes for social media. Commented, “Do what you can.”

He inspired him to comment on writing a song and asked fans all over the world to do their part too.

He said: “The song writer came out inside me, and I wrote the song“ If you can’t do what you do, you do what you can. ”“ I knew that people from all walks of life would have their stories to tell, so I called them to write me a verse. ”

From the words of school graduation words, fears, teamwork, and health, Bon Jovi was able to listen to and share the experiences of fans and musicians around the world.

“It is a great opportunity for me to stay in touch with people all over the world and tell them that I am thinking about them,” he said. “It is a reminder that, even if you cannot do what you do, you do what you can.”

Now, with New Jersey entering the second phase of its reopening plan, JBJ Soul Kitchen has once again moved into a prepaid model, while continuing to deliver delicious meals with dignity.

Bon Jovi said: “Our desire is to make sure that anyone who needs a meal knows that he can come and see us, and we will offer them this nutritious meal.”