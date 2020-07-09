From Doctor Rs 1 to Prime Minister of Andhra State, YS Rajasekhara Reddy lives in people’s hearts forever

YS Rajasekhara ReddyTwitter

He was born into a middle-class family, completed his medical studies, and became a doctor. He founded a charity hospital with a capacity of 70 beds and became a household name with the name “Doctor Rupee 1”. He indulged in politics and turned the Prime Minister of United Andhra. He started several pro-poor popular schemes including 2 rupees per kilogram of rice. He is nothing but the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy, commonly known as YSR, joined active politics in 1978 and won every election he opposed. He was elected on 9, 10, 11, and 12 by Locke Lockha from Kadaba constituency. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Association for a period of five terms from the Polynavia constituency.

Yayr’s Padayatra for 3 months

YSR conducted Padiyatra for three months as part of his election campaign in 2003. 1,475 km crossed several provinces in Andhra Pradesh state during the summer. He led his party to victory in the general and assembly elections held in 2004. After becoming Prime Minister of AP, he worked for the welfare of all segments of society, especially farmers, poor and residents.

“His colleague and esteemed friend Dr. YSR remembers. He was a sincere and committed member of Congress and PADIATRA was one of the main reasons why INCIndia came to power in the joint AP. The hearts of all segments of society with his highly popular schemes. #YSRLivesOn . “

During his tenure as Prime Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy initiated several initiatives and some of them were the first of their kind. As he promised during the campaign, he provided free electricity to farmers on the first day of his term in 2004. His main focus was on social welfare, with the majority of his projects targeting rural poverty.

YS Rajasekhara ReddyTwitter

The health care system is still underdeveloped in some parts of India today, and many states did not have health insurance until Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Euchman Bharat card a few years ago. YSR was possibly the first director in India to introduce him. He started a health insurance program called Rajiv Arogya Shree for rural residents living below the poverty line (white card holders). The full cost of any necessary surgery up to R 2 lakh was paid under this program.

YSR was the first CM in the country to launch a free public ambulance service. The Pavala Vaddi program, which provided loans at 3% interest, was started to encourage small businesses and entrepreneurship by rural women. Introduce homes to the rural poor under the Indiramma illu scheme. Give a kilogram of rice to two rubies to reduce hunger.

His government gave a full payment of university tuition fees to the disadvantaged and reservations were made for minorities. His tenure also saw a dramatic weakening of the violent left-wing extremist left Naxalite movement that was rampant in the state when he took office in 2004.

One noticeable thing is that YSR has given importance to solving the problems farmers face. Besides free electricity, the YSR government also started some welfare programs for them. The Jala Yagnam project started to irrigate 10,000,000 acres of land by building major, medium and small irrigation projects.

YSR’s Birthday Celebrated as Rythu Dinotsavam (Farm Day)

Ten years after his death, YSR’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy is the same prime minister. He is trying to fulfill his father’s dreams. July 8 happened to be 71St YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s Birthday. AP CM announced that his birthday will be celebrated as Rythu Dinotsavam (Farm Day).

Andra Pradesh state governor said on Twitter: “Secret Governor Sri Piswa Buchan Harishandan has praised former Prime Minister Dr. # Ya Rajasikhara Reddy on # YSJJianthi. The governor said he loved farmers and spent his life dedicated to their well-being. AP Govt announced his birthday as AP #FarmersDay #YSRRythuDinotsavam # YSRForever. “

Young politician Y Vikranth Reddy tweeted: “During YSR Garu’s rule, farmers flourished, the backbone of our country, towards prosperity. Today, on the occasion of #RythuDinotsavam, AP Govt will pay interest subsidies of up to 1053.42 Cr directly in farmers’ bank accounts. #LegendYSRJayanthi. “