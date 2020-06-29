From the Qing empire to the People’s Republic of China, China’s concerns about separatism are profound

“We will never allow any person, any organization or political party to uproot any part of our territory at any time or in any form,” he said, standing under a giant sun.

In our 2016 speech, Xi said, “It is our solemn commitment to history and people,” that China will never be torn again.

Concerns about separatism can be seen in the tough policies adopted by Beijing in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as the increasingly aggressive stance towards the autonomous island of Taiwan, which Xi has vowed to unite with the mainland – by force, if necessary.

But such policies can often backfire. In Hong Kong, in particular, discontent with Beijing has increased in recent years. In the past twelve months, as anti-government unrest has met with heavy police, chants like “ Hong Kong independence, the only hope “I heard more commonly between parts of the protest movement.

Such talk contradicts China’s leaders, and the need to eliminate secession has been given as a primary justification for New National Security Law . The call for independence – and perhaps even discussion of the topic – may soon become illegal.

Cary Lam, the city’s chief executive, said the law would ensure “the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong”.

States and separatists

Abraham Lincoln, Sixteenth President of the United States, He argued once That “no government has ever had a provision in its Basic Law to End it,” and even the separatist Confederate States of America. did not Inclusion of an article in its constitution that allows any member to secede.

Anti-secession is the norm throughout the world, regardless of the desires of many peoples around the world for a country of their own, or the “often publicized” importance of self-determination as a principle of international law.

Actually , United Nations Resolution This principle, which was passed in 1960 amid a wave of decolonization, states that “any attempt aimed at partial or total disruption of the national unity and territorial integrity of a country is contrary to the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter of the United Nations.”

While Beijing and Moscow often blame Washington for supporting separatists in their spheres of influence, US policy is often loyal to the status quo. Croatia also held the independence referendum in 1991, the US State Department She declared her commitment To “the territorial integrity of Yugoslavia within its present borders.” That year, President George H.W. Pay Ukrainians warned In an attempt to separate from the fractious Soviet Union to avoid “suicidal nationalism,” adding that “freedom is not like independence.”

In 1996, he succeeded Bush, Bill Clinton, He said Russia’s brutal war in Chechnya was based on “the proposal sacrificed by Abraham Lincoln, which no country has the right to withdraw from our union.” And in 2014, Barack Obama personally Squeeze in Scotland’s vote to remain a part of the United Kingdom.

“Since the end of the Cold War, a global standard has prevailed imposing stagnant mapping, which is a freeze instead of a map as it existed at the end of the twentieth century,” Keating said. “This standard prevails even as ethnic and religious conflicts within countries intensify on the map.”

Neighboring China

There may be no place where this standard is stronger, or advertised more strongly than in China.

Writing in the country you run China daily This month, Liu Xiaoming, Beijing’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, responded to London’s concerns over the increasing Chinese aggression against Taiwan by saying that the island “has been an inalienable part of Chinese territory since ancient times.”

While the People’s Republic of China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since its foundation in 1949, the historical basis of Liu’s claim can be challenged. Regardless of the fact that the island is a separate part of any country, what we now call Taiwan has experienced long periods Out of Chinese control , During the rule of the original leaders and foreign colonists, including the Dutch and the Japanese.

The same applies to other parts of China that are often called inseparable from the government, including Tibet and Xinjiang. While these lands were also often under Chinese control or influence, they were part of a broader imperial system entirely stemming from the modern concepts of the nation.

The borders that China considers to be inviolable today – in the Himalayas, the South China Sea and around the various “inseparable” areas in its vicinity – have not been defined Until the late eighteenth century

This was not due to some unique characteristics of the Chinese state, but by the same aggressive expansion that drove the growth of the British, Russian and Ottoman empires. But unlike these systems, The historian Joseph Erik writes “China alone maintained its territory basically as it was, in 1911, the Qing Empire was transformed into the Republic of China, and in 1949 the People’s Republic of China.”

“The borders of modern China” do not correspond to the historical boundaries of the common culture of the Chinese people (or the Han), nor the boundaries of the modern Chinese state, “Ishrik wrote in” How Qing China became. ”

“Half of the present-day China was completely seized by conquest during the Qing dynasty, a family in which the ruling house was not from the Han Chinese but rather from the Manchu intruders from outside the Great Wall. Most of this expansion took place only in the 18th century.”

Sam Crane, head of Asian studies at Williams College, said many countries and territories that praised the Qing Empire and which were under its sphere of influence would not have been considered by Beijing as part of Chinese or Chinese civilization.

“Imperial political control has not taken on a unique, common and modern national identity,” he said. “Once we get to 1949, the assertion that Tibet and the Uyghurs are part of the” Chinese nation “is established much more than in the Qing era, and therefore the political risks associated with demanding greater autonomy are much higher.”

Anti-separatism

The modern notion of a nation-state – of a people united by culture, language, or shared race – has traditionally been associated with a series of treaties in the mid-seventeenth century, when the Holy Roman Empire recognized the independence of two states other than the ownership of states, Switzerland and the Netherlands

This saw, according to Keating, the point after which nation-states became increasingly “the most important units in international politics”, and became more important than rulers or empires amid the rise of nationalism on the continent’s level.

This did not happen immediately, and the secession of the major empires in Europe would not take place entirely until the twentieth century. In Asia, too, Qing was not challenged by the new resolute nation-states, especially Britain, France, and Japan, as the concept of empire began to shift in a similar direction.

Despite its adoption of the imperial frontiers, since the fall of the Qing, China has completely rediscovered itself as a modern nation-state, and has developed a comprehensive idea of ​​Chineseness – a system of language and education that encourages everyone within its borders to recognize being part of China.

Since the transition from socialism to a market economy in the 1980s, nationalism has emerged as a more important legal source for China’s leaders, and many Traditional symbols of the imperial past They were qualified as part of this. Beijing’s allegations of speaking on behalf of China and the Chinese people often extend well beyond the country’s borders, mixing race with the nationality of the People’s Republic.

The concept of the nation-state was further expanded over time, so that former imperial lands such as Tibet and Xinjiang, whose traditional peoples had little or no ethnic, linguistic, or cultural connection to those in eastern China, had become “a part of the country since ancient times”. Liu and other Chinese officials also argued.

Nevertheless, the boundaries of the Qing dynasty were not entirely inviolable under Republican rule. After the empire collapsed, Mongolia seceded and achieved Formal independence From China in 1921 with support from the Soviet Union. While some marginal Chinese nationalities occasionally speak of regaining “outer Mongolia”, Beijing is long Ulaanbaatar admitted It has developed strong trade and diplomatic ties with its northern neighbor.

“The assumption is that if separation movements are allowed to succeed, the dangerous Pandora separatist fund will be opened,” Keating wrote of the international standard in favor of the status quo.

This may be especially true in China, where a single pro-independence domino could unleash a series of regional unrest.

Beijing has dealt with the desire for independence in Xinjiang and Tibet, in part, by encouraging mass emigration of Han Chinese to the two regions, as well as promoting settlement policies in education, language and religion. The changing ethnic make-up of both areas makes it difficult to defend self-determination on the basis of the idea of ​​the ethnic or cultural difference of China, where millions of Han Chinese live in both regions.

Hong Kong and Taiwan threaten the status quo in a different way. Both are majority of the Chinese Han, and hatred towards Beijing in these regions is not based largely on nationalism but rather as a rejection of the mainland’s political system. If either region becomes completely independent, this may undermine the claims of the People’s Republic of China to legitimacy, based on the idea that historical China has always existed and should always be.

Challenging this idea is controversial anywhere – as in China as in the United Kingdom over Scotland, Spain over Catalonia, or Russia and Ukraine around the Crimea. But as Keating writes: “The countries in the world are not good in themselves; they are so beneficial that they help provide security and general welfare for the people who live within them as well as for the world as a whole.

“When they fail to do so, our first motivation should be to ask how it can be improved, not just to say that it must be preserved.”