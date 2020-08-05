Game shares increased more than 12 percent with online dating increasing

Shares of Tinder’s parent company, Tinder, rose more than 12 percent on Wednesday after it said that home-based singles switching to its love apps have surprisingly boosted strong profits.

The dating game – which also owns OKCupid, Hinge and Plenty of Fish – exceeded Wall Street’s earnings and revenue forecasts, and generated $ 103 million in profit in the second quarter.

Tinder led the fees, with an annual growth of 15 percent thanks to an 18 percent jump in subscribers. The dating app added 200,000 users in the quarter, bringing the total to 6.2 million.

Match Group shares fell Wednesday morning at $ 120.74, up 12.3 percent.

“Despite the epidemic, our user trends such as participation and willingness to pay for our products have risen,” said Chief Executive Officer Char Dube.

Match has renewed its video calling feature to enhance use during closings, and also provided free access to the Tinder Passport feature, which allows users to change their location and match people around the world.

This was the first earnings report since Match Group split from its parent company, Barry Diller’s IAC.

The company expects its continued growth-led growth to continue, expecting third-quarter revenue of $ 600 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $ 563 million.

