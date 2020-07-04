Games without fans will be a “challenge”

When browsing a list of reasons why a team wins a title in a short season, a strong start, strong harassment and a deep assortment are the top three choices.

Now, with MLB hoping to launch 60 regular games and a season 10 teams mid-epidemic COVID-19 and in front of empty stadiums, at least initially, Zack Britton added another tool: motivation.

After he landed for the Orioles on the vacant Camden Yard against White Sox in 2015, Bretton realizes it’s not easy.

On Friday, Bretton said in a call to Zoom from Yankee Stadium, where he played sports: “When I played in a match without fans in Baltimore and that was something I remember saying directly:“ I hope I never have to do it again. ”I was tested a day ago. One of the first full exercise by the Yankees on Saturday which will start the Spring 2.0 training. “It will be a challenge. I talked to some of the players on our team about this and how it felt. It is something we will talk about again in the next two days.

“I think the team that can better motivate itself will be the one who comes on top. I sincerely think that it may not be the most talented team this year. I think it will be the men who come to the field and will not depend on adrenaline that the atmosphere will give you but will be able to Self-motivation and achieving what they want to achieve. I really think this is the team that will win.

With a talented list of young men, young veterans, established stars, and a few older players in the delicate blueprints, it is impossible to anticipate how they will react to the performance at a stadium that will look like a funeral home.

“This is a difficult question. I think we have the people who can do this. Breton, who fits in with this group, said we have young people who have played at a high level for a long time.” The more you are about these types of players, the more you realize that these are the people who can motivate Self, men who can maintain performance throughout the season at a high level. I hope our team is the one that can do that. I will have a better feeling of that when we get to that environment but my instinctive reaction is that we will be fine. “

No matter how long the season is, Bretton chooses to leave his family of three children and Courtney’s wife in Austin, Texas.

“It is something that I have taken with my wife that it is probably best for them not to be here and see how it goes,” said Breton, who said many people work away from their families. “If things are gorgeous at the end of the year, I’m sure it will come out, but for now my family and me will stay at home. This gives me the ability to make all the adjustments here and get a feel for the things that happen in New York City and not just on the stadium, and the way of life in a city.” New York now. “