Gareth Bale makes headlines with more oddity on the bench

By Emet / July 14, 2020
Welshman He was criticized last week after putting a face mask on his eyes and pretending to sleep while his team beat Alaves on Friday. The Spanish newspaper Marca was described by him as “shameful” because he played, and on Monday he said the attacker was “Even his old tricks.”

Bell, who was converted into a bench for a 2-1 victory over Madrid Granada on Monday, was seen joking in the stands, this time in a binoculars gesture with a roll of medical tape.

Gareth Bale during the La Liga match between Granada and Real Madrid.

It comes as coach Zinedine Zidane has chosen not to play the 30-year-old for the fifth consecutive match in La Liga, as it seems that Bell is still frozen from the French plans in what is just another chapter in Pal’s complexity in the club. .

It has not been featured since taking off against Mallorca on June 24 and only 12 league games have begun in this campaign.

Despite winning the League title and four Champions League tournaments, Bell has undergone intense scrutiny in recent years from fans and the media as injuries hindered his progress at the club.

He was about to move to China earlier this year before Real halted the transfer at the last minute.

Read: “Wells. Golf. Madrid. With that arrangement” – Gareth Bell mocks critics

Madrid is about to win the league, and needs two more points to secure the title.

Defender Vireland Mende and striker Karim Benzema’s goals were enough to see him surpass Granada on Monday and Barcelona’s lead expanded to four points with two games to play.

