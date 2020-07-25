Gary Sanchez from Yankees opens to a new defensive posture

WASHINGTON – Gary Sanchez will always be known for his powerful right-hand bat, but on Thursday night fisherman Yankees talked about his progress with the new defensive stance introduced by fishing coach Tanner Swanson in February.

In the early days of Spring Training 1.0, Sanchez seemed uncomfortable with the low curvature in which a kick appeared designed for him to convert low throws into limits called strokes.

After his impressive 4-1 victory on the opening day Thursday night over Max Scherzer and world champion defender, Sanchez described his progress.

“Getting better, more comfortable, and getting to the point where it is second nature to me,” Sanchez said of the setting he worked with Gerett Cole. “I think it’s the result of all the work we’re doing. A lot of work has been devoted to accommodating the situation and I think it’s making progress.”

As for the bat, Sanchez struck against Scherzer with three bats, but this is not rare against the right player who raised 11 but lost. Brett Gardner also had a hit hat trick.

Tyler Wade is on the list of 30 Yankees team players for his ability to play short, second and third roles and run.

Thursday night against The Nationals, his left-hand beating Wade was in the squad at Base 2 because DJ LeMahieu continued working on his way back from COVID-19. Although Wade is not the accomplished hitter in the big league that LeMahieu was, he did something in a Yankees victory that LeMahieu had not accomplished: he scored from the start in the Aaron Judge double to the left in the third game, with the help of third base coach Phil Nevin brings him back to his home.

“His speed, we saw a punt [Thursday night]It is a special kind of defender. Aaron Boone said of Wade, who got in the fifth position for a sacrifice on the ball that crossed the hill and forced the second base player Starlin Castro to try to attack one thing that is a fast speed thing, but he’s a great base runner. The toys that went to one and helped build the running. “If he can get enough he is a man who can influence the game and his versatility has a chance to be truly valuable.”

In portions of the three seasons of the Big League, the 25-year-old Wade had 218 bats in 109 games and a hit average of 197. He entered Thursday night. However, when he played regularly at Triple-A Scranton / Wilkes-Barre in 2017, he led the international league with an average hit. 310.

Boone said: “I think he owns him to be a man who controls the area of ​​critical strike for him, not chase.” “The difference between being a good major leak or struggling.”

As for LeMahieu, he was scheduled to face Jordan Montgomery in a simulation match on Friday. If all goes well, there is a possibility that the second All-Star base man will start against Stephen Strasbourg on Saturday night.

On Friday, the Yankees signed veteran left director Fernando Abad and sent him to the satellite camp in Scranton. 34-year-old missed Spring 2.0 training with nationals due to COVID-19 and was released by the club.

Abad submitted to six major league clubs, was signed by the national team in February and released on July 17. He made 21 games for Giants in 2019 and published 4.15 ERA. In nine seasons of the Big League, Abad had 3.67 ERA in 384 games.

Right strikes hit 257 with OPS. 750 against left-wing prostitutes beat. 234 with OPS 0.661.