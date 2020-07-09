Gary Sanchez hopes the body will withstand the short Yankees season

The mind is ready, but will Gary Sanchez’s body allow him to remain on the field during the 60-game season of the American Baseball League, scheduled to begin on July 23 in Washington?

When the spring training disappeared on March 12 due to the coronavirus, Sanchez had a back problem but was far from the Yankees Club due to the flu. Soon after the closure, Sanchez returned to his home to the Dominican Republic and continued to work to go down his curvature to turn low-border stadiums into strokes, according to coach Tanner Swanson’s suggestion.

Now, with his body measuring 6 feet 230 feet refreshed from not having to endure wear and tear for three months after catching up with five and six days a week, Sanchez said he feels good and promises the 27-year-old when manager Aaron Boone puts his name in the squad that will be Available to her.

“Regarding the size of the matches I’m going to play, I’m not sure. Sanchez said during the Zoom session after the Yankees worked on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, I can tell you that anytime my name is in the squad, I’ll be ready to play.” They’ll make a decision and see how many games I can Catch up behind the board, but if my name is in the squad, I’ll be ready to play. “

Looking at lower body injuries in the past two years, Sanchez has been put on the injured list twice per season and has restricted him to 89 games in 2018 and 106 in 2019, and durability has been a problem.

The 60-match schedule could help Sanchez stay out of IL and on the field to work with Elite Spin, dominant wrestling and be part of a muscle-linked lineup, if healthy.

In a small sample taken from catching Gerrit Cole in Tuesday’s overnight game, Boone was impressed by Sanchez’s defensive work during the close. Sanchez said he recorded the exercises video and sent it to Swanson.

“To get out there [Tuesday night and catch five] Boone, who had Sanchez holding two rounds, said Monday evening. “They felt on a good page [Tuesday]. … I thought Gary did a really good job. I am sure that the bat will be there. He encouraged me now. “

Sanchez, the star superstar, is twice exposed to his defense, which improved last year, but although power is with the right hand, the past two seasons have hit Sanchez. 211 with .776 OPS to cancel some 52 Homers and 130 RBIs in 195 games.

Given that the opening is 14 days, there isn’t much time for players and ferries to get sharp after a long COVID-19 controlled layoff period and work problems.

“I think two weeks will be enough for me to prepare and take nine turns,” Sanchez said. “[Tuesday] I caught five and [Wednesday] I feel really, really good. I hope next time I catch five more. Depending on how the manager wants to extend my roles, follow the plan. “

With a veteran Austin Romain Tiger pass through a free agency, the Yankees go with Kyle Higashioka as a Sanchez backup. Higashioka, 30, is progressing well in defense, but he has played only 56 games in the Big League, having had an average hit times. 164. He has no experience with Romain and could be another reason why Sanchez needed to stay on the field more than in the past two seasons.

The mind is ready. Can the body bear the end of the deal?