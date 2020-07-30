Gary Sanchez is still a Yankees player, and Brett Gardner is still 0 for the season

BALTIMORE – The Yankees’ crime rose to expectations during the first bunch of matches, but two key members are still searching for their first successes.

Gary Sanchez and Brett Gardner both won 4 to 4 in Wednesday’s 9-3 win over Orioles and they both started the year 0 to 12.

While it is a disappointing start for both fighters – and Gardner flocked four times on Wednesday – it is perhaps more than that for Sanchez, who finished seventh in the squad against Baltimore.

“I thought their first couple in the bat was better tonight,” said director Aaron Boone. “He did a better job of being quiet and didn’t make two calls his way. He might get out of his legs a little bit, messing with his timing. When he controls things, he should take off.”

Most of the talk in both spring training and spring training 2.0 was about Sanchez’s defense and his new stance behind the board. But despite all his defensive strengths, what distinguishes him is usually his strike.

The Yankees will play their first two heads in this strange season next week, and MLB and the Players Association are considering the idea of ​​making them a pair of seven games, as Joel Sherman emphasized.

An interested party is not happy with the potential development.

“I love the ninth and ninth [innings]Personally, Adam Otavino said before the game in a hastily scheduled match at Camden Yards.

Otavino, one of the most important intoxicants at Yankees, does not want to see any games that have been shortened – even if he knows why it is a possible fact.

“I think I don’t want to be sidelined out of the game,” said Otavino. “Once we get seven matches, there is a slippery slope there and then there are no relief pitchers.”

Otavino was not completely serious, and his job and role would not be jeopardized anytime soon, but he would definitely change the game’s dynamics. In 2020, though, these dynamics almost completely came out of the window.

“I understand the purpose,” Otavino said. “It makes them less taxable for everyone. We are only in a position to adapt to everything that we are and deal with directly.”

Gliber Torres went without injury – with a walk – in his first game this year against the Orioles after he dominated them in 2019, when he hit 13 Homer in 18 games – the largest number of any player versus one opponent in one season since the Partition era began in 1969. .

“It was very impressive,” Boone said of Torres’ success against the miserable Orioles a year ago. “But that’s over now. We have new challenges and he has new challenges now. We hope he continues to be the influential player we know. But she was amazing.”

Lou Gehrig hit 14 homers versus Cleveland in 1936 for a mark all the time.

Torres also had five homer games against Baltimore – MLB scored against the opponent.

With c. Boone said, happy on Thursday, that Jordan Montgomery will start his first start on Friday, with Masahiro Tanaka to follow on Saturday, after Tanaka recovered from a concussion he suffered during the Spring 2.0 training when he was hit in the head by the Gancarlo Stanton motor line.

James Paxton, who lasted only the first half in his first season debut, will go on Sunday.

Right-wing Brooks Kreisky made his debut in the American Baseball League, and the 26-year-old ousted the ninth title without goals in victory.

Mike Ford got off to his first start this season and went for zero for a fly fly. Boone said he was hoping to put Rocker Ford in the squad against the Phillies team, but the series was canceled and Ford – like the rest of his teammates – got some non-scheduled days off.