General Dukes Hazard’s car is not moving, says the museum

The vehicle used during the first season of the CBS series, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, is currently residing at the Volvo Cars Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
Dodge Charger 1969 known as “General Lee” flying the Confederate flag. All things related to this legacy and period of history are subject to scrutiny as the nation counts race relationships.
“We feel the car is part of history and people love it,” he said. “We have people of all races and nationalities who remember the TV program and never offend it. It is part of history and it is in a museum.”
“Many people have made positive comments about which we left on display, praising her for leaving her there and not having a quick reaction to removing it like so many places,” said Grams.
