General Dukes Hazard’s car is not moving, says the museum

This appears to be the way the Illinois Auto Museum looks The car became famous From the famous TV series “The Dukes of Hazard”.

The vehicle used during the first season of the CBS series, which lasted from 1979 to 1985, is currently residing at the Volvo Cars Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Dodge Charger 1969 known as “General Lee” flying the Confederate flag. All things related to this legacy and period of history are subject to scrutiny as the nation counts race relationships.

Brian Grams, director of the museum, He said to the northwest Herald The discussion will not remove the car from the show.