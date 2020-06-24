George R.R. says Martin is making progress in his new Game of Thrones book

“Half a year after the epidemic, I have to admit that I’m showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, coercive isolation helped me write. I spend long hours every day in the winds of winter, and make steady progress.”, George R. Martin, The author of the series, tweeted on Wednesday morning.
Although the Game of Thrones series closed more than a year ago, fans are still suffering from a controversial ending. Even the fans of the show have come Change.org Petition HBO’s urges Repeat the last season. (HBO is owned by WarnerMedia, the parent company of CNN.)
Martin, from Old Disk Operating System (DOS) preferred Instead of the modern computer, he is currently isolated in an “actual cabin in the mountains” and hopes to end his long-awaited fictional novel “The Winds of Winter” by next year.
On his blogMartin explained that his “forced isolation” helped him write and was “making steady progress” in the story.
The publishers have been waiting for the penultimate “Wind of the Winter” book in the series before “Dream of Spring”, since “Dance with the Dragons” was published in 2011.
Fans across the world are impatiently watching Martin’s progress. In dark times like this, we can all use more magic.
