George R.R. says Martin is making progress in his new Game of Thrones book

“Half a year after the epidemic, I have to admit that I’m showing signs of cabin fever. If nothing else, coercive isolation helped me write. I spend long hours every day in the winds of winter, and make steady progress.”, George R. Martin, The author of the series, tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The publishers have been waiting for the penultimate “Wind of the Winter” book in the series before “Dream of Spring”, since “Dance with the Dragons” was published in 2011.

Fans across the world are impatiently watching Martin’s progress. In dark times like this, we can all use more magic.