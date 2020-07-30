Police in Germany may now search for a second hidden cellar for possible remains left by the main suspect in the Madeleine McCann case.

Even with police and corpses investigating their first hidden cellar on Thursday – in a place previously used by child molester Christian Brockner – there is another property of Bruckner that raises suspicion, The sun mentioned.

“I am concerned that I am sleeping on a corpse,” the second property owner in the German town of Braunschweig told the newspaper.

The first property in Hanover is 64 km from Braunschweig.

Bronkner lived in an isolated garden house in Braunschweig between 2013 and 2016 – at the same time that a 5-year-old girl, Inga Gerck, disappeared from a nearby forest during a family barbecue, The Sun wrote.

Maddy, a British girl, disappeared in Portugal in 2007. Greek was dubbed “materialist”.

“She is terrified,” Thomas Tagger told the Sun newspaper to his friend, Sabioni Selig, who now owns Braunschweig.

“I begged the police to come with the search dogs. She said to me,” I am concerned that I sleep on a dead body. “

One of Sellig’s neighbors revealed that Brueckner had previously encountered a problem illegally digging across the floor of the house.

“He dug a large crater three meters wide by six meters,” said the neighbor, Manfred Richter, 80.

Richter told the Sun: “He took all the rocks and rocks to the front of the house and left a huge pile of it in the garden.”

“Putting planks over the hole. It took nearly two months to do this. Do the first thing in the morning and stop the last thing at night. “