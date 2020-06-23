Germany imposes a new ban after the outbreak of the Corona virus in the meat factory

State Prime Minister Armin Lachit announced that the Guitarsloh region – which includes more than 360,000 people – will be closed for the next seven days.

Lachit said the new closure would reflect the measures imposed at the national level earlier in the Coved 19 pandemic.

Group meetings were banned, and schools, daycare centers, museums, restaurants, bars, swimming pools, gyms and other public places were forced to close or limit the number of people allowed to enter at any time.

Meetings between different family members were limited to two people at a time. The stores will remain open, but only with strict hygiene measures applied.