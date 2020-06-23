Germany imposes a new ban after the outbreak of the Corona virus in the meat factory

State Prime Minister Armin Lachit announced that the Guitarsloh region – which includes more than 360,000 people – will be closed for the next seven days.
Lachit said the new closure would reflect the measures imposed at the national level earlier in the Coved 19 pandemic.
Group meetings were banned, and schools, daycare centers, museums, restaurants, bars, swimming pools, gyms and other public places were forced to close or limit the number of people allowed to enter at any time.
Meetings between different family members were limited to two people at a time. The stores will remain open, but only with strict hygiene measures applied.
The factory has been closed since last week. All of its 7,000 local employees and their families have been ordered to close, even if they are not infected with the virus.
On Tuesday, those restrictions were extended to the entire region. “You should remain in quarantine,” Lachite told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that the police would apply the closure if necessary.
He said that although the outbreak has so far been limited to the factory, public health officials do not know how many people might have contacted someone who has been infected in the past few days.
Local public health officials are now racing to contain the outbreak through a large-scale testing and tracking program.
All factory workers have already been tested, according to the county website. Lachite said that 100 mobile test teams are combing the area to determine who might be infected.
North Rhine-Westphalia is the most populous country in Germany, with a population of approximately 18 million.
In the seven days to Monday, the entire state reported 1,860 new cases of new coronavirus. This statistic indicates that although the outbreak was severe, it has so far been limited to the factory and its workers.
Lachit said on Tuesday that only 24 cases of coronavirus have been identified outside the plant so far.
Germany has so far recorded 192,127 cases and 8,909 deaths associated with the new coronavirus – relatively low rates compared to other European countries.
Thanks to the government for acting early in the epidemic and increasing the country’s testing capacity. Even German hospitals were able to accept patients from other, more tolerant European countries.
