Giant Intu shopping mall enters management

The owner of some of the UK’s largest malls, Intu, summoned the officials.

The company, which owns the Trafford Center, Lakeside and Brahed Complex, said earlier that it had not reached an agreement in the financial restructuring talks with the lenders.

Its positions will remain open under KPMG management.

The company said that the shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg were suspended.

Richard Lim, CEO of Retail Economics, said the importance of Intu’s collapse “cannot be underestimated.”

He said the closing of the coronavirus was speeding up the trend towards buying more consumer goods online. It is estimated that 50% of workers cannot normally receive parcels at work.

“Too much retail space”

But with many people spending most of their time at home and frustrating car trips to malls, many of these people are now ordering through websites.

He says how the landlords react is a difficult question and there will be no simple solution that works with every mall.

Shops located in large office projects such as Canary Wharf will be particularly affected if more people work from their homes.

“It will be a really difficult challenge. There is no escape from the fact that we have a lot of retail space.”

He said that while more retailers and malls are likely to be closed, landlords can offer shorter, more flexible lease contracts to attract retailers with new ideas.

The company said it had appointed three administrators to KPMG Accounting and that “the appointment is expected to take effect soon.”

The company was one of the largest malls group in the UK, with 17 centers in the UK and three in Spain.

Intu was struggling even before a coronavirus spread with about 4.6 billion pounds of debt.

Intu owns the Trafford Center in Manchester





According to its annual report, published in March, its debt amounted to 68% of its assets, a jump from 53% in the previous year.

it’s a He said to the investors Earlier this month, it expected rent receipts for 2020 to drop to 310 million pounds from 492 million pounds a year earlier.

As rental payments dried up and real estate values ​​declined, their prospects diminished.

The company and the broader supply chain support about 132,000 jobs, which will be in doubt now.

Intu centers were partially closed while coronavirus closed, with only major stores remaining open. The company had about 60% of shopping center staff and about 20% of head office staff on vacation.