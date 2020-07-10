Giseline Maxwell seeks bail and is awaiting trial

“She did not run away, but rather left the public eye, for a totally understandable purpose of protecting herself and her cronies from crushing the media and online attention and its very real harms – her cronies suffered from job losses and her attorneys wrote, Mark S. Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca, job opportunities, damage to reputation Just knowing her.
A bail hearing in her case is scheduled for July 14.
Instead of locking her up while awaiting trial, her lawyers suggested releasing her in a bail package that includes a $ 5 million personal bond, travel restrictions, and home confinement with GPS monitoring at a home in the Southern District of New York. They did not specify where you were staying.
Prosecutors said in court files that Maxwell should be rejected on bail because she “poses a great risk to escape”, citing her wealth and foreign nationality and that she “has been in hiding for nearly a year” since Epstein’s arrest in July 2019.
Maxwell’s lawyers disputed this description. “Out of hiding”, she has lived in the United States since 1991, and has filed civil cases arising from her presumed relations with Epstein, and has not left the country even once since Epstein was arrested a year ago, although she was aware and wrote: “The expected and ongoing criminal investigation Strongly advertise it. “
They also alleged that Maxwell, through her lawyer, was in “regular contact” with federal prosecutors from the day after Epstein’s arrest by detaining her earlier this month. Nicholas Biasi, a spokesman for the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office, declined to comment on the allegation.
In their brief, Maxwell’s attorneys also examine the legal arguments they plan to present regarding the charge, which focuses on a non-prosecution agreement that Epstein signed with federal prosecutors in Miami in 2007 that appears to fortify “any potential Epstein conspirators.”
When charges were brought against Epstein himself, federal prosecutors in New York said they believed the Florida Agreement did not restrict their office from pursuing him, but his attorneys argued otherwise. This dispute was not resolved because Epstein died in prison awaiting trial.
