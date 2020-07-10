Giseline Maxwell seeks bail and is awaiting trial

“She did not run away, but rather left the public eye, for a totally understandable purpose of protecting herself and her cronies from crushing the media and online attention and its very real harms – her cronies suffered from job losses and her attorneys wrote, Mark S. Cohen and Jeffrey Pagliuca, job opportunities, damage to reputation Just knowing her.

They said that Maxwell, 58, who was charged by the New York Federal Prosecutor for her alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, discipline, and sexual abuse of girls under the age of fourteen between 1994 and 1997, had not been in contact with Epstein for more than a decade. “The most simple point is sometimes the most important point: Giseline Maxwell is not Jeffrey Epstein,” wrote attorneys for Maxwell.