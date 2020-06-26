GM’s Cricket Operations Saba Kareem is in a difficult situation

Darren Sami demands an apology from his sexual and reproductive health team colleagues for the use of racial blur

The Indian Cricket Control Board (BCCI) has been hit just like any other sports body around the world by the economic barriers that accompanied the coronavirus pandemic. GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim stands under the scanner as it is believed not to bring much to the table.

In an interview with IANS, a senior executive on the board informed of developments confirmed that Karim’s position was under the scanner as there were several unattended issues that fell under the jurisdiction of GM Cricket Operations. Given the economic situation, a difficult call is likely to be received soon.

“These are unprecedented times and we all realize that you have to think outside the box and have to be clinical about it. We need to make sure that we get out of this pandemic with minimal damage to the game. We had a lot of discussions between the executives and the officeholders were having their own discussions. And in their Our discussions on areas needing attention, unfortunately his contribution did not reach the required level.

“This is not the only issue. When it comes to the local calendar, we don’t have anything constructive yet and we may later see our office team have to spend extra hours to make up for lost time. Moreover, issues that his team members have raised in the past with KVP Rao went to Someone declined to rate it, not raising much confidence in it; some government cricket associations also raised issues about his rude style.

“When it comes to the National Cricket Academy, it has now become Rahul Dravid and KVP, who gave the responsibility that Saba was responsible for earlier. The Governance Academy, which Saba was responsible for, is as good as dead. When people double and bear multiple responsibilities, those who They will not face the brunt of the burden, as one cannot afford the extra weight any longer.

“Finally, the current system is very clear when it comes to professionalism and clearly expects that when you have the former Indian leader on his head. Things are getting more difficult as I’ve seen around the world. Cricket Australia and the European Central Bank among others have already made some difficult calls, and as professionals We have a situation where people talk about our work and not about our salaries. “

One female employee, after shedding more light on the issues raised, said that the women’s team, which is under the authority of Karim, had repeatedly raised its concerns with the Council.

“The women’s team, support staff, and outgoing members of the Women’s Selection Committee have repeatedly complained about his behavior and interference. We understand that he is a former determinant but needs to understand that he is not currently identified and cannot consider selection issues anymore.

In fact, a complaint was filed (by a member of the House of Representatives) against him for violating the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry constitution in appointments related to the women’s team. There was also at least one written complaint regarding his appointment as the aforementioned employee claimed that his nomination was not eligible for the position of director Year according to the selection criteria that requested a graduate degree, which he allegedly did not possess.

“There were also serious questions regarding the appointment of NCA staff who oversee it, some believe that eligibility adjustments have been made to accommodate some candidates and there is clamor to conduct a proper investigation of this issue and that the scope should include the scope of their work and decisions by scope in the NCA roles,” he said. The employee.

The employee also said that CEO Rahul Johari has managed to twist and be unbiased in his style. “To be fair, the CEO has become balanced in his approach to Saba and appears to be fairly presenting the problem without any bias and in the interest of BCCI.”

While Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts stepped down recently after failing to cope with the economic setback that came with COVID-19, Sarah Styles, CA’s women’s engagement director, also left the financial battle. The European Central Bank (ECB) delivered cuts to its employees with CEO Tom Harrison at a voluntary reduction of 25 percent, while players (men and women) decided to take a voluntary wage cut in response to the epidemic.

For its part, the BCCI told IANS that the players would be removed from the financial battle against COVID-19.