Google and Jio are locked in a market that China really wants to own

While few details are known about the new phone, the deal indicates that Google and Jio could rock a market as Chinese brands accounted for more than 75% of all sales in the quarter ending in June, according to research firm Canalys. South Korean Samsung was # 3 seller with just under 17% off.

“Depending on the product suggestion that comes from this Jio-Google partnership, it is likely to be a challenge,” she added.

The Jio-branded smartphone may also benefit from the rise of anti-China sentiment in India. The Indian government recently banned TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps in the wake of deadly border clashes between Chinese and Indian forces, and many Indians called for a boycott of Chinese products.

Untapped market

Much has been done in the growing internet market for mobile phones in India. According to Counterpoint Research, there are approximately 450 million Indians who already own smartphones. They depend on it to broadcast content, shop, ride cold, and order food. But about 500 million people don’t have such devices yet – and Google and Jio want to give them a cheap way.

“They should not be deprived of the benefits of the digital revolution and the data,” Mukesh Ambani, CEO of the parent company Relio Industries and the wealthiest man in Asia, told a company event last week. He said that the goal of the partnership with Google It is the design of smartphones for a “fraction” of their current cost.

“Jio is a company that is very focused on the rural side, because this is the real India,” said Tarun Patak, associate director at Counterpoint Research. “You have great repression [of] Users who have not yet come on board to experience and taste the Internet for the first time. ”

Most of these people use standard phones – old-school mobile devices equipped with numeric keyboards and primary screens – on 2G in India. Pathak said that getting it on 4G or 5G smartphones would be a “winner” for both companies, because Jio could provide new users with data plans, while Google YouTube offered them, search, maps and other applications.

Jio already sells cheap 4G phones with basic data plans that can access the internet and run abstract versions of some apps. But According to Pathak, less than 20% of regular phone users in India use Jio devices.

To reach India’s huge low-end market, Counterpoint Research and IDC analysts say the two companies will have to develop an Android OS smartphone for less than $ 50.

This can be difficult to achieve.

The budget market for smartphones in India is now full of phones usually selling for $ 70 to $ 100. Xiaomi leads this category with 40% of the market, according to IDC, followed by Samsung with 17% and Realme 11%.

Kaur noted that expensive parts like memory, chips, and display boards usually inflate the price, pushing smartphones above the $ 50 range. She added that even the price of $ 50 is more than most rural people can afford.

But if Jio and Google can pull it – and make those users stick to it for upgrades – that could be a huge loss for Chinese smartphone makers. The Indian Foreign Policy Research Foundation Gateway House predicts that the number of smart phone users in the country will double to 900 million by 2025, as income levels rise and smartphones become cheaper.

The upside of Google and Jio

Selling very cheap smartphones is not likely to make much money. The company will make a shaver Weak margins on the device, or more likely will You must support the cost of the devices by combining them with other phone and data services. But a successful breakthrough will bring millions of Indians into ecosystems owned and controlled by Jio and Google.

Jio already offers a range of applications to watch movies, stream music, and shop online. And For Google, Patak said: “It is about money, but it’s about profiling for users.”

He said that the more users that Silicon Valley can add to their Android system, “the more they can sell ads to these users, which is the company’s ultimate goal.” Advertising accounts for the vast majority of revenue from parent company Google Alphabet, accounting for more than 80% of Last few years 162 billion dollars.

Blues Fernandez, Director of Gateway House, said India is also “a dream for any tech company due to its diversity.”

He said that the huge and varied potential datasets Google could collect from new and existing Indian smartphone users would help it “better reach, in return, better ad sales and subscription revenue” in India, and “better efficiencies for applications in other markets”.

Android already has a lock on the Indian market, accounting for 91% of the mobile operating systems used there in 2019, according to Statista.

The joint design and sale of a smartphone with a specially designed operating system would give Google the added advantage of more control over the Android experience in India. Patac said Xiaomi, Samsung and other smartphone companies usually launch phones with their own user interface, which builds a "local flavor on top" of the Android operating system. (Apple doesn't have that kind of segmented experience, because iOS is a closed system.)

Winning “Brownie Score” with India

Regardless of market opportunities, Jiu also appeared as a local technical hero in time Time: National Feelings in India are on the rise.

Canalys reported last week that smartphone sales in India had fallen by 50% in the last quarter, compared to the same period last year. While this decrease was largely driven by the closure of stores and the economic beating caused by the Corona Virus pandemic, Market research firm noted that Chinese smart phone makers are dealing with more than just a fallout from Covid-19.

“There was general outrage directed at China,” Kanalis analyst Adwit Mardikar wrote in a note. “A combination of this and […] Self-sufficiency initiatives by the government have pushed Chinese smartphone vendors into the public storm. “

Even before the recent conflict between China and China, Prime Minister Modi and his rule Apicure Prakash, a future geopolitical and founding partner of the Center for Future Innovation, a technology and geopolitical consulting firm, said the political party “has been pushing India’s ideas first on technology for several years first.”

He added that “companies like Geo, which advocate for local alternatives, are working to accelerate national moves in India.”

Facebook social networking site Php Google GOOGL Some of this money is to drive the digital transformation in India, especially in agriculture, health care and education. Ambani also hopes that the smartphone project with Google will “accelerate the national mission of putting a smart device in the hands of every Indian.” In four short months, Jio secured more than $ 20 billion in financingAnd the Saudi Public Investment Fund and other large investors. Jio wants to use itSome of this money is to drive the digital transformation in India, especially in agriculture, health care and education. Ambani also hopes that the smartphone project with Google will “accelerate the national mission of putting a smart device in the hands of every Indian.”

These moves earn Geo “cake points from the government,” according to Patak, of Counterpoint Research, who added that a large portion of Google’s investment in Jio is likely It can be used to buy stakes in many Indian startups.