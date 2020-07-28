Governor Como: GOP COVID-19 package will force MTA fare, high fee

State Governor Andrew Como claimed on Tuesday that the proposed federal aid package from the Republican Party would force the MTA to raise transit prices and transit fees.

“If the MTA does not receive funding – if the country does not receive funding – we will not be able to provide our funding to the MTA,” Como said during a conference call with reporters.

“This will raise the prices for the New York City subway system, bridge transit fees, and ticket prices on the Long Island Railroad. The fund must come from somewhere,” the governor said.

According to agency figures, exhaustion of passenger revenue and taxes amid the epidemic left the MTA with a shortfall of $ 14 billion over the next 17 months.

Initial incentives passed by Congress in March gave the agency $ 3.9 billion – but transit officials say they need it Another $ 3.9 billion Through the year.

The HEALS Act introduced by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday, however, does not include infusion of funds.

The MTA suspended its plan to update $ 51.5 billion in June due to financial uncertainty. Agency President Pat Foye has repeatedly said “everything is on the table” if Congress fails to act – including higher wages and fees, service cuts and layoffs.

On Tuesday, Foy described McConnell’s proposal as “shameful” and “backward”.

The rival Democrat proposal includes nearly $ 1 trillion in bailout funds for state and local governments, which Republicans largely oppose.

“We need to pump $ 3.9 billion in additional emergency federal funding just to keep the lights on this year,” Foy said in a statement.

“Without federal relief, the MTA will have no other choice but to make drastic cuts in service, pay increases and fees increase, job cuts, or cancel our historic capital plan.”