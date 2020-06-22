Gregor Dimitrov: a tennis event organized by Novak Djokovic under fire as players were positive for the coronavirus

Scientist No. 19 Gregor Dimitrov and 33 Borna Koric announced that they had shown a positive test for Covid-19 after playing at the Adria Tour Championship in Zadar, Croatia, organized by Djokovic and quickly canceled after the positive Dimitrov test.

Djokovic’s agent Elena Capilaro told CNN that the Serbian had been tested and awaiting results, while his fitness coach Marko Panici had shown positive results but showed no symptoms.

World No. 1 is set to play against Andrei Rublev in the Sunday final in Zadar, Croatia, before the cancellation was announced.

“The head decision was to go ahead with the show,” Australian Nick Kerius wrote on Twitter in response to Couric’s positive test.

“Quick recovery, guys, but that’s what happens when you ignore all protocols. This is no joke.”

The event was the second leg of a four-part series Fundraising for charity It will take place in the Balkans while the ATP tour is postponed until 14 August.

Tennis chief Chris Evert wrote on Twitter in response to pictures of players in close physical contact over the course of “I don’t understand … no safe removal, full physical contact, no face masks, even the fans were without masks” event.

according to Croatian Institute of Public Health In Croatia, there were 2,317 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 107 deaths.

Government Guidance Outdoor sports are permitted, but athletes are advised to separate two meters from each other and spectators sit 1.5 meters away from each other.

“I want to communicate and tell my fans and friends that I had a positive experience in Monaco for Covid-19,” Dimitrov wrote on social media on Sunday.

“I want to make sure that anyone who has been in contact with me during these past days is taking the test and taking the necessary precautions.

“I am very sorry for any damage I have done. I am back home now and recovering. Thanks for your support, please stay safe and in good health.”

Then, the Croatian Kurek announced his positive test on Monday, saying he feels good and has no symptoms, and Djokovic’s intended opponent, Rublev, said his negative test will isolate himself for 14 days.

After the opening match in Belgrade, Serbia, earlier this month, Djokovic’s official account was shared on Facebook Adria Tour website She boasted: “3 days, 9 tennis players, 13 games, 10,000 visitors and millions of viewers around the world. What a great end to a great weekend!”

“We have shown that tennis love lives in us and connects us all!”

Djokovic defended hosting the event before starting work last weekend in Croatia.

I know there have been some criticisms that may occur privately, perhaps from the West: “Why do we have the crowd? We do not have social divergence, what is happening, why do they have these kinds of events in the midst of a severe epidemic in the West? ” He said On Eurosport Tennis Legends Vodcast.

“But, you know, it’s hard to show people that the situation is really different, maybe in America or the UK than it is in Serbia or maybe in the neighboring countries.

“It is clear that from the first day that Adria Tour was organized, we have been following the rules and procedures that have been regulated by government and public health institutions.

“So we never crossed these lines, we have always waited for them to give us a green light if we can get the crowd, then we ask them how much we can get or whether there is a commitment to social exclusion or not.

“We went through all of these operations and the whole result was amazing.”

While fans were allowed to watch the Adria Tour matches, the return of the best football saw more stringent procedures implemented with the English Premier League, German League, Italian League and La Liga matches behind closed doors.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Blinkovic visited Adria’s tour on Saturday, where he was photographed with Djokovic on the official Instagram account of the event.

“At all times, we have carefully followed the existing epidemiological measures with the countries that organized the Adria round,” he said. statement From the event organizers.

“There are no symptoms for any of the people involved in the organization who have been in contact with Gregor. However, we are in close contact with health authorities in order to secure [sic] All people who have been in contact with Gregor Dimitrov will be tested tonight. “