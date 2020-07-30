Guri Khan revealed that she felt Shah Rukh Khan’s performance was the worst in Karisma Kapoor Shakti’s film and the film was unbearable

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Juri Khan share a close relationship with Karan JoharVarinder Chawla

If there is one person whom Shah Rukh Khan attributes to having a strong and illustrious career in this industry, then his wife must be Guri Khan. From being the stabilizing factor of his life to the backbone of the family; Gori brought the family together. As the world runs around Shah Rukh, Gauri is the only one to keep him on the ground.

On Karan Johar’s chat show, Kofi with Karan, Gauri revealed that since no one is telling him about his bad work, it ends up with him. “I don’t think I’m overly critical at all. I mean in the sense that if he’s bad in a movie, I don’t need to praise him even if he’s bad. If he’s bad then he has to accept the fact that he’s not good. Just like the audience, if he feels he has acted more than Necessary or not great, should I tell him no? ”

Shah Rukh Khan and Ghori’s wedding photos

Those bad movies

After I moved more about the film that gave him such an opinion, Gori said hesitantly: “No, his last few films were all good. I haven’t seen many of his bad films but I don’t remember. Judo and various films. English is Babu and Desi Mem.”

Who else will tell him?

When Karan Johar reminded her of Shakti with Karisma Kapoor, Juri said, “Yes, that was totally unbearable. It was his worst performance.” At this point, Karan reminded her that SRK is really annoyed when he hears such candid comments from Qori. “Yes, yes. But he has to deal with it. See, the main problem with him is that I respect him for his profession that he is a good actor and he has come to everyone saying“ He is King Khan ”but my point is that he knows it. But nobody will tell him all these things and he should To know that too, so I have to tell him. ”

Well, Gauri might not have liked Shah Rukh Khan in Shakti, but we definitely loved him in Ishq Kameena with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.