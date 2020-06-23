Hajj season 2020: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia limits numbers

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that the annual pilgrimage will be limited to very limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities already residing in the country.

A ministry statement said that with the continued increase in cases of Covid-19 globally, and because of the risks of spreading the coronavirus in crowded places and from other countries, the Hajj “will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities. Residents of Saudi Arabia only, and ready To perform the Hajj. “

The statement said, “This decision was taken to ensure that the Hajj is performed safely, while adhering to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and strictly adhering to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety.”

The ministry’s statement quoted the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying that the risk of coronavirus infection “is expected to increase, but there is no vaccine available yet for people living with the disease. Global health security must be preserved.”