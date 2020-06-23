Hajj season 2020: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia limits numbers

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said that the annual pilgrimage will be limited to very limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities already residing in the country.
A ministry statement said that with the continued increase in cases of Covid-19 globally, and because of the risks of spreading the coronavirus in crowded places and from other countries, the Hajj “will take place this year with a limited number of pilgrims of all nationalities. Residents of Saudi Arabia only, and ready To perform the Hajj. “
The statement said, “This decision was taken to ensure that the Hajj is performed safely, while adhering to all preventive measures to protect Muslims and strictly adhering to the teachings of Islam in preserving our health and safety.”
The ministry’s statement quoted the Saudi Ministry of Health as saying that the risk of coronavirus infection “is expected to increase, but there is no vaccine available yet for people living with the disease. Global health security must be preserved.”
The ministry said it would be difficult to maintain an appropriate distance in crowded areas and prevent the virus from spreading.
Based on these concerns, the statement of the Ministry of Hajj said, “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, whose priority is always providing care to enable Muslims to perform the rituals of Hajj and Umrah safely and safely, has taken strong precautions to protect pilgrims from the start. From COVID-19.”
More than two million Muslims made the pilgrimage last year, and among them, more than 1.8 million pilgrims traveled to Saudi Arabia from abroad to participate.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Hajj takes place two months and 10 days after the end of Ramadan, during the month of Dhu al-Hijjah.
Hajj is scheduled to start this year at the end of July.
The height of the Hajj commensurate with the great Islamic Eid al-Adha, which commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son on divine orders.
