Halle Berry no longer thinks about the role of transgender in the upcoming movie
entertainment

By Muhammad / July 7, 2020
Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in Instagram Live Video.
“As a religious woman, I now understand that I should not have thought about this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories.” Books on Twitter.

“I am grateful for the direction and the critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this error.”

Perry said she pledged “to be an ally” and to use “her voice to promote better on-screen acting, in front of and behind the camera.”

In response to the star’s statement, many thanks her for listening.

The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) advocacy group said they were pleased that Perry listened to the concerns expressed after discussing the role and “learned from them.”

“Other strong people must do the same,” the group said He said on Twitter. “It’s best to start by watching Disclosure_Doc to learn about acting through the media.”
The documentary Checking How transgender people were depicted on screen Over the years, Laverne Cox has produced it from “Orange is the New Black.”
The An account on Twitter From the documentary, he asked Perry to watch the movie “First to Understand How Cis Actors Like You Behave in Cross-Acting Have Big Cultural Out-of-Screen Consequences”.

After Perry’s announcement on Monday, the account wrote, “We hope #DisclosureNetflix is ​​one of many educational tools you and others can rely on to inspire and strengthen an ally.”

