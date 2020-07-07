Halle Berry no longer thinks about the role of transgender in the upcoming movie

“I am grateful for the direction and the critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this error.”
Perry said she pledged “to be an ally” and to use “her voice to promote better on-screen acting, in front of and behind the camera.”
In response to the star’s statement, many thanks her for listening.
The Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) advocacy group said they were pleased that Perry listened to the concerns expressed after discussing the role and “learned from them.”
After Perry’s announcement on Monday, the account wrote, “We hope #DisclosureNetflix is one of many educational tools you and others can rely on to inspire and strengthen an ally.”
You may also like
Lyn Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of “slave Hamilton”
Charlize Theron was passed over for “Mad Max” was “a little bit heartbreaking”
The widow of Nick Cordeiro, Amanda Clotz, holds the last live broadcast on Instagram a day after his death from Covid-19
Charlie Daniels, ‘The Devil Went Down to the Georgian Singer’, passed away at the age of 83
General Dukes Hazard’s car is not moving, says the museum