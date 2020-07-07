Halle Berry no longer thinks about the role of transgender in the upcoming movie

Berry apologized after discussing the role over the weekend in Instagram Live Video

“As a religious woman, I now understand that I should not have thought about this role, and that the transgender community should have the opportunity to tell their own stories.” Books on Twitter

“I am grateful for the direction and the critical conversation over the past few days and I will continue to listen, educate and learn from this error.”

Perry said she pledged “to be an ally” and to use “her voice to promote better on-screen acting, in front of and behind the camera.”